A map of the brain reveals the difference between monkeys, humans, and mice: shots

An international consortium of hundreds of scientists has published a very detailed map of the brain regions that control movement.

The map reveals the location, function, and appearance of over 100 cell types found in the motor cortex of mice, marmoset monkeys, and people, scientists. report In 17 studies published in the journal Nature.

This study is expected to help researchers develop better animal models of human brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and ALS. Scientific findings also provide evidence that some cells that are thought to be vulnerable to these diseases differ between animals and humans.

“In order to understand how things go wrong, we need to understand what the basic principles start with,” he says. John Guy, Director of the BRAIN Initiative of the National Institutes of Health, which played a central role in organizing and funding projects.

The large-scale efforts that research teams from many different laboratories and institutions needed to work together represent “a new way to do science.” Edline, Senior Researcher at the Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle, which is part of the consortium.

Brain parts list

The project is part of the BRAIN Initiative’s Cell Census Network, which launched a $ 250 million effort in 2017 to create a “parts list” of human and animal brains. Ultimately, more than 250 scientists from three continents will participate.

“Some problems are so big and complex that we really need cities as well as villages,” says Ngai.

The first step was to create a thorough inventory of human and animal brain cell types, he says. Hongkui Zeng, Director of Allen Institute for Brain Science.

“To understand how a system works, we first need to get a list of parts for that system, such as cars, computers, and brains,” says Zeng.

Therefore, a team of scientists classified individual cells by studying genes, shapes, electrical properties, and connections. The result is a list with 14 major categories of cells and over 100 different types.

The next step was to create various maps showing where these parts were in the motor cortex. Ultimately, this project aims to graph the entire brain.

“Mapping the motor cortex is actually the first step towards that goal,” says Zeng.

A complete map helps scientists understand how cells in different brain regions work together to perform specific functions and actions, such as moving arms.

Already, the project shows some of the innovations scientists need to achieve their goals. One is to find a way to study human brain tissue that is still alive.

Sample Shuttle from Brain Surgery to Lab

Several laboratories within the consortium have coordinated with local hospitals to obtain healthy brain tissue that has been removed by the surgeon to reach the tumor or other affected area.

“This turned out to be a fairly healthy tissue that could be used in live experiments to understand the properties of cells,” says Rhein.

By quickly transporting brain tissue from the operating room to the laboratory, scientists were able to compare living human brain cells to the living cells found in monkeys and mice.

Overall, the cells are very similar, says Rhein. “But as we go down to a finer level, we start to see some differences.”

For example, the motor cortex of mice has few brain cells that can be connected over long distances.

“In humans, as the brain grows and the cortex grows, more cells connect across the cortex,” says Rhein. “And some of these seem to be selectively vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease.”

Lein says certain discoveries may help explain why drugs that treat Alzheimer’s disease in mice haven’t worked for people.

Another finding was that humans have different versions of giant neurons that degenerate with Lugeric’s disease, or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis..

These findings were the direct result of so many scientists working closely together and agreeing to share what they found. ” Says.

“I hope this is like a model for the future, as this kind of research is actually much more open and dramatically accelerates science,” says Rhein.