Studies say overreactions in the immune system can cause “Covid Toes”





Immediately after the outbreak of the pandemic last year, doctors were puzzled by the proliferation of patients complaining of chilblains (lesions with painful toes and sometimes fingers), primarily teens and young adults. The condition is now called the Covid toe. They were seen as yet another strange and obvious sign of illness, such as loss of smell and taste, even though most patients were tested negative for the coronavirus. Doctors had a hard time explaining the association. Lesions are red or purple in Caucasians Often purplish Or the color people were brownish. They cause a painful burning sensation or itching, sometimes making it difficult for people to put on or walk. Now a new study from France, Published in the British Journal of Dermatology, Covid sheds some light on the cause of the toes. Studies have shown that lesions can be a side effect of the immune system’s transition to overdrive in response to exposure to the virus, which can damage cells and tissues in the process.

French researchers analyzed blood samples and skin biopsies from 50 patients who first had chillbrain-like lesions in April 2020 and were referred to St. Louis Hospital in Paris. More than half of the patients showed other symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, such as coughing, shortness of breath, and loss of smell, but all patients were virus-negative on PCR. The sample showed high levels of type 1 interferon. It’s a protein that activates the body’s immune system to fight viruses, but it can also cause damage. Researchers have also discovered high levels of antibodies that can inadvertently attack cells in the body itself. Studies suggest that abnormal changes in the lining of blood vessels may also be involved in the lesion. The relationship between coronavirus infection and chillbrain-like lesions is “still controversial,” the authors write. “The peak of chillbrain-like lesions with the peak of Covid-19 mortality in 2020 strongly suggests that this disorder is closely associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.” Covid’s toe description isn’t entirely surprising. One of the hallmarks of this disease is an overreaction of the immune system called a cytokine storm. This can ultimately cause more illness than the virus itself.

German scientists published a treatise last year stating that they found something powerful Localized interferon drive response Three young men who came with chilblains. The paper found that a man who tested negative for coronavirus may develop chillbrene weeks after the initial infection caused a mild or asymptomatic illness, and an immune response by interferon was early in the virus. A disease that has led to control and may have interfered with breathing. According to dermatologists, people with Covid toes generally work well, are less likely to develop severe Covid, and the symptoms reflect a healthy immune response to the virus. A new study suggests that treating Covid’s toes with topical or systemic anti-inflammatory agents may be effective.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/06/health/covid-toes-cause.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos