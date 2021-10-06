Alaska Activates Emergency Crisis Protocol at 20 Healthcare Facilities





On October 2, Alaska activated the emergency crisis protocol, recording the state’s worst COVID-19 diagnostic rate in the country recently and straining the state’s limited medical system, so 20 medical care as needed. Allowed facilities to provide distribution care. The Declaration covers three facilities that have already announced emergency protocols, including Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, the state’s largest hospital. The state declaration also includes two other hospitals in Anchorage and the country’s largest and least populated state-wide facility. “Today’s actions recognize that Alaska has an interrelated and interdependent medical system and requires the need to revitalize the state’s decision-making framework. Includes advances in traditional, contingency, and crisis standards, “the State Health Department said in a statement announcing the rejuvenation. “We would like to emphasize that our medical facility in Alaska remains open and can take care of patients,” said state health commissioner Adam Clam. “Alaskans in need of medical care should not delay seeking medical care, even during these difficult times.” Factors that have fueled the state’s crisis of care standards include difficulty in transporting patients due to lack of medical resources at some facilities, limited staff, and limited bed availability. Includes being. Other factors include limited renal replacement therapy and oxygen supply. From September 22nd to 29th, one in 84 people in Alaska was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The next highest percentage was 1 in 164 in West Virginia. .. On October 1, the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which was the subject of a state announcement, launched its own policy due to lack of beds, staff, monoclonal antibody therapy, and the inability to transfer patients. “The transition to standard crisis treatment is not something we downplay,” said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, Chief Medical Officer at Fairbanks, in a statement. “This is in response to a very serious surge in COVID in our community.” The move took place on the same day the state reported 1,044 new cases, 108 of which occurred in the Fairbanks region. The hospital said 35% of patients on October 2 were being treated for COVID-19. Since March 2020, Alaska has had a total of 110,850 COVID-19 cases with a population of approximately 731,000. Over 24,000 new cases were reported in September as the delta variant caused a surge in cases in Alaska. In Alaska, there was no state-wide mask obligation. A total of 2,432 people were hospitalized and 557 Alaskan residents died, according to the State Health Department. Throughout the state, 60% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Fairbanks North Star is the third lowest vaccinated region in Alaska, with just under 52% of eligible residents being vaccinated. Ramirez said the decision to move to crisis standards was due to a number of factors, including low immunization rates and widespread communities due to the large number of patients waiting to be hospitalized. “This affects the care of fractures, trauma, heart attacks, strokes, COVIDs and all patients in need of medical care,” Ramirez said. “The care we can provide is very fluid and can vary from day to day and even from hour to hour, depending on the availability of resources within the system and in the state.” Heidi Hedberg, director of public health in Alaska, recommended that all residents wear masks and be vaccinated. “Every action you take will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect you, your family, other Alaskans, and our health care system. Everyone sets the critical standards of care guidelines. I don’t want to use it, “she said. The complete list of facilities is below. Alaska Native Medical Center

Alaska Regional Hospital

Bartlett Regional Hospital

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation / Kanakanak Hospital

Central Peninsula Hospital

Cordoba Community Medical Center

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital

Manila Health Center

Mat-Su Community Medical Center

Norton Sound Health Corporation

Petersburg Medical Center

Providence Alaska Medical Center

Providence Scodiac Island Medical Center

Providence Seward Medical Center

Providence Valdes Medical Center

SEARHC / Mountain Edgecumbe

South Peninsula Hospital

Elias Specialty Hospital

Langer Medical Center

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

