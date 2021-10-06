Health
Covid-19: Kiwi Delta Vaccine in Early US Trials
Delta specific COVID-19 The vaccine, developed by Kiwi scientists, has been tested in US mice in the hope that it can be used as a booster for vulnerable New Zealanders.
NS Malaghan Institute of Medical Science, Wellington-based Institute of Biomedical Sciences is traditional Protein vaccine For Delta in Animal Trials at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (National Institute of Health) In Washington DC.
In May 2020, long before vaccine candidates were imminent, the government announced $ 37 million to support domestic and international work About the Covid-19 Vaccine – $ 10 million was spent to support domestic research, including the Malagan Institute.
Graham Le Gros, program director at the Malagan Institute, said live virus testing of the vaccine began last month in the United States and will take about a month to come.
At this point, they begin the quality assurance process – see the results and make fine adjustments as needed.
They also test the vaccine against other new mutants, such as: Mu When lambdaIn a process that can take about 6 months.
The next step is then a New Zealand-based human clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in producing neutralizing antibodies.
Le Gros said he has tested the test tubes that vaccines can make in New Zealand. Neutralizing antibody For the Covid-19 variant.
The idea is that this vaccine could be a “good option” for New Zealand boosters to protect vulnerable people with weakened immunity.
He said it could help achieve group immunity through its improved potency.
If successful, it will not replace Pfizer or other vaccines in New Zealand stables, but will supplement them.
According to Le Gros, government funding and millions of donations from anonymous Kiwi helped guide the candidate to this stage.
This isn’t the only Covid-19 vaccine candidate considered by the Malagan Institute, but he said it was essentially postponed as much as possible, especially to protect it from the delta.
If the vaccine withstands animal testing, more work will be needed in New Zealand to take it further.
More funding will be needed to conduct clinical trials in humans and manufacture them on a large scale.
Lugro, if they decide to get off mRNA pathwayLike Pfizer and Modana vaccines, “vaccine soup” requires only about 10 liters, but following the traditional route currently being evaluated, it requires a production capacity of about 500 liters.
He also said that a new production plant needs to be built.
The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be effective against delta mutants (78-93%), But the company previously announced that it has both Beta and Delta specific vaccines under development.
Pfizer previously conducted these clinical trials It is scheduled to start in August.
Moderna, which is not in the pipeline for use in New Zealand, has previously shown that there are four vaccine candidates for variant-targeted development. Includes delta-specific ones.
