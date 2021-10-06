Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination against Covid-19 in Israel

Cases of myocarditis

Of the 9,289,765 Israeli residents included during the surveillance, 5,442,696 were first vaccinated and 5,125,635 were vaccinated twice (2).table 1 And Figure S2). A total of 304 cases of myocarditis (defined by the ICD-9 code for myocarditis) were reported to the Ministry of Health (Table 2). These cases were diagnosed in 196 people who received two doses of the vaccine. Within 21 days of the first vaccination and within 30 days of the second vaccination, there were 151 people, and during the period 21 and 30 days later, there were 45 people, respectively. (People who developed myocarditis more than 22 days after the first dose of the vaccine or more than 30 days after the second dose were considered to have myocarditis that was not temporarily in close proximity to the vaccine.) Case history. After a detailed review of, 21 cases were excluded for reasonable alternative diagnosis. Therefore, the diagnosis of myocarditis was confirmed in 283 cases. These cases included 142 vaccinated persons within 21 days after the first dose and within 30 days after the second dose, 40 vaccinated persons who were not in close proximity to vaccination, and 101 unvaccinated persons. Was there. Of the unvaccinated people, myocarditis was diagnosed in 29 cases with confirmed Covid-19 and 72 cases with no confirmed diagnosis.

Of the 142 people who developed myocarditis within 21 days after the first dose of the vaccine or within 30 days after the second dose, 136 had a definite or possible diagnosis of myocarditis and one had myocarditis. Five people had inadequate data after being diagnosed with the possibility of. Classification of cases by the definition of myocarditis used by the CDC 4-6 It is shown in Table S1.

Endocardial myocardial biopsy samples from the two showed interstitial edema and neutrophil foci, along with mononuclear cell infiltration without giant cells (monocytes or macrophages and lymphocytes). Other patients did not undergo endocardial myocardial biopsy. The clinical features of post-vaccination myocarditis are shown in Table S3.

In 136 cases of definite or possible myocarditis, 129 clinical symptoms were generally mild, with clinical signs and elevated inflammatory markers and troponin, normalization of electrocardiogram and echocardiography, and relatively short hospitalization. However, one person with fulminant myocarditis died. Ejection fraction decreased normally or mildly in most people and significantly decreased in 4 people. Magnetic resonance imaging performed on 48 subjects was based on at least one positive T2-based sequence and one positive T1-based sequence (including T2-weighted images, T1 and T2 parametric mapping, and late stage) with myocarditis. Gadolinium augmentation showed consistent findings). Follow-up data were not available for consistent measurements of case status and cardiac function after discharge.

The timing of the diagnosis of myocarditis in the recipients of the first and second doses of the vaccine (Panel A) and the second dose (Panel B) is shown according to gender, and the distribution of cases among recipients according to both age and gender. is showing. Dosage (Panel C) and after the second dose (Panel D). Cases of myocarditis were reported within 21 days after the first dose and within 30 days after the second dose.

The peak number of cases close to vaccination occurred in February and March 2021. The relationship between vaccination status, age and gender table 1 When Figure 1.. Of the 136 people with clear or possible myocarditis, 19 appeared after the first dose of the vaccine and 117 appeared after the second dose. Twenty-one days after the first dose, 19 patients were hospitalized for myocarditis, and the days of hospitalization were distributed almost evenly over time. Ninety-five (81%) of 117 who appeared after the second dose were hospitalized within 7 days of vaccination. Of the 95 people for whom age and gender data were available, 86 (91%) were male and 72 (76%) were under the age of 30.

Comparison of risks from the first or second dose

A comparison of risk over an equal period of 21 days after the first and second doses by age and gender is Table 3.. Visual inspection of the data showed cases clustered in the first few days after the second dose of vaccine (Figures 1B and 1D). The overall risk difference between the first and second doses was 1.76 per 100,000 (95% confidence interval). [CI], 1.33 to 2.19); The overall risk difference was 3.19 (95% CI, 2.37 to 4.02) for male recipients and 0.39 (95% CI, 0.10 to 0.68) for female recipients. The highest difference was observed among male recipients between the ages of 16 and 19. 13.73 per 100,000 people (95% CI, 8.11 to 19.46). In this age group, the rate of risk from the second dose was 91%. The difference in risk between female recipients between the first and second doses of the same age group was 1.00 per 100,000 (95% CI, -0.63 to 2.72). Repeating these analyzes with a short follow-up of 7 days due to the presence of clusters observed after the second vaccination revealed similar differences in male recipients aged 16 to 19 years (1). Differences in risk, 13.62 per 100,000 people, 95% CI, 8.31 to 19.03). These findings indicated that the first week after the second vaccination was the main risk window.

Observed and expected incidence

Table 4 Shows the standardized incidence of myocarditis by vaccine dose, age group, and gender, as predicted from the pre-pandemic incidence from 2017 to 2019. The standardized incidence of myocarditis after the second dose of the vaccine was 5.34 (95% CI, 4.48 to 6.40), which was mainly caused by the diagnosis of myocarditis in young male recipients. The standardized incidence for boys and men was 13.60 (95% CI, 9.30-19.20) for ages 16-19, 8.53 (95% CI, 5.57-12.50), 6.96 (95%) for ages 20-24. .. CI, 4.25 to 10.75 for 25-29 years old), 2.90 for 30 years and older (95% CI, 1.98-4.09 years old). These substantially increased findings were not observed after the first dose. Sensitivity analysis showed that for male recipients aged 16 to 24 years who received the second vaccination, the observed standardized incidence did not differ from the expected incidence (Table). S4).

Percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people

According to the Brighton Collaboration definitive classification, within 30 days of receiving the second vaccination in the general population, the percentage comparing the incidence of myocarditis between vaccinated and unvaccinated people is It was 2.35 (95% CI, 1.10 to 5.02). After adjusting for possible cases and age and gender. This result is based primarily on the results of a survey of men in the younger age group, with the proportion of men aged 16-19 years at 8.96 (95% CI, 4.50-17.83) and 6.13 (95% CI, 3.16-11.88). bottom. ) 3.58 (95% CI, 1.82-7.01) for 20-24 years old, 3.58 (95% CI, 1.82-7.01) for 25-29 years oldTable 5). When follow-up was restricted to 7 days after the second vaccination, analysis of male recipients aged 16-19 years was even stronger than within 30 days (ratio 31.90; 95% CI 15.88- 64.08). Table S5 shows the agreement between our findings and Bradford Hill’s causality criteria.