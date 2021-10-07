Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and Test (October 6-10, 2021) | News





Colombia, SC — DHEC has COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Peedy region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Holly, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Samter, Williamsburg counties) Is updated regularly. .. • Latest Vaccine Clinic Information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator • Latest test site information: scdhec.gov/findatest Vaccination renewal The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and free. They reduce the risk of people getting sick from COVID-19. • A third dose of mRNA vaccine is permitted for people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency who have weakened immunity. • COVID-19 booster shots are coming this fall. ◦ At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional doses or boosts to other populations, but HHS has announced plans to begin offering COVID-19 boosters this fall. ◦ The FDA and CDC are examining the data to determine the optimal timing for boosters. Obtaining a booster immediately after the second shot may not result in the best immune response. More vaccine information can be found at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.. DHEC Vaccine Clinic COVID-19 vaccination is free. We do not pay deductions, joint insurance, or out-of-pocket payments. For a walk-in, click here or call 866-365-8110 to welcome or book a DHEC clinic. Pfizer is now available everywhere. • Wednesday, October 6th, 10 am-2pm, Francis Marion University Smith Student Center, 4822 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, South Carolina 29506 • Wednesday, October 6th, 10 am-2pm, Kingstree Presbyterian Church, 229 Sumter Hwy. , Kingstree, South Carolina 29556 • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Voice Street, Manning, South Carolina 29102 • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, South Carolina 29709 • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Road, Conway, South Carolina 29526 • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, South Carolina 29532 • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Dillon County, South Carolina, 201 W. Hampton Street, Dillon County Health Department • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence 29506, South Carolina • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Hartsville, South Carolina, 13 E. Camden Avenue, Hartsville Health Department • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Bishopville, South Carolina, Brown Street 810, Lee County Health Department • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Marines, South Carolina 29574 • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Personage Street, Bennettsville, South Carolina 29512 • Wednesday, October 6th, 8:30 am-5pm, Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577 • Wednesday, October 6, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Sumter County, South Carolina, 105 N. Magnolia Street, Sumter County Health Department • Wednesday, October 6th, 8:30 am-5pm, Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Suite A, Kingstree, South Carolina 29556 • Thursday, October 7, 10 am-6pm, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, South Carolina 29501 • Thursday, October 7, 10 am-2pm, Greater St. James AME Church, 2818 Oak Street, Conway, South Carolina 29526 • Thursday, October 7th, 10 am-2pm, Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 Carver Street, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, South Carolina 29709 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Voice Street, Manning, South Carolina 29102 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Road, Conway, South Carolina 29526 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, South Carolina 29532 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Dillon County, South Carolina, 201 W. Hampton Street, Dillon County Health Department • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence 29506, South Carolina • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Hartsville, South Carolina, 13 E. Camden Avenue, Hartsville Health Department • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, South Carolina 29560 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Bishopville, South Carolina, Brown Street 810, Lee County Health Department • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. , Suite B, Marines, South Carolina 29574 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Personage Street, Bennetsville, South Carolina 29512 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577 • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Sumter, South Carolina, 105 N. Magnolia Street, Sumter County Health Department • Thursday, October 7, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Suite A, Kingstree, South Carolina 29556 • Friday, October 8th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, McBee Presbyterian Church, 10 S. 5th St., McBee, SC 29101 • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am to 5 pm, Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Voice Street, Manning, South Carolina 29102 • Friday, October 8 8:30 am to 5 pm, Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Road, Conway, South Carolina 29526 • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am-5pm, Dillon County, South Carolina, 201 W. Hampton Street, Dillon County Health Department • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am to 5 pm, Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence 29506, South Carolina • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am-5pm, Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, South Carolina 29440 • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am-5pm, Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, South Carolina 29560 • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am-5pm, Bishopville, South Carolina, Brown Street 810, Lee County Health Department • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am-5pm, Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. , Suite B, Marines, South Carolina 29574 • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am to 5 pm, Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Personage Street, Benetsville, South Carolina 29512 • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am-5pm, Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577 • Friday, October 8th, 8:30 am-5pm, Sumter, South Carolina, 105 N. Magnolia Street, Sumter County Health Department • Saturday, October 9th 1: 00–5:00 pm, Wilson High School Alumni Association @ Florence Memorial Stadium, 100 S. Stadium Road, Florence, South Carolina 29501 • Saturday, October 9th 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, VOAD Health Clinic, Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, 2050 US-501, Conway, SC 29526 Community Partner Vaccine Clinic Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may require insurance information or ID, but they are not required to provide them to receive the vaccine and cannot be refused. To book at a clinic other than DHEC, register online with your provider or call your provider directly. Free COVID-19 test The DHEC-sponsored test is free and painless (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC test location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested.. Information on non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available at: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.. The prevalence of COVID-19 infections remains high in our state-wide community. See the CDC’s current recommendations for who should be tested for COVID-19.

