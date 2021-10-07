4 out of 5 people infected with COVID-19 recover their sense of smell and taste





People under the age of 40 tend to regain these sensations at a higher rate than those older.

According to the results of an ongoing study by Virginia Commonwealth University, 4 out of 5 people who lost the odor or taste associated with COVID-19 saw their sensations return within 6 months. “Subjects with a stuffy nose are more likely to recover their odor simply because they are so crowded that they can’t get into their nose and can lose their sense of smell,” said Smell’s medical director. Dr. Evan Reiter said. Said the VCU Health Taste Center in a statement. The study reported that 798 people over the age of 18 lost their sense of smell and taste due to COVID-19, but those under the age of 40 recovered their sensations at a higher rate than older people. People with a history of head trauma and those who experienced shortness of breath during COVID-19 were less likely to recover their sense of smell. People with a stuffy nose were more likely to have a sense of smell. “Sure, a subset of crowded people may have lost their sense of smell because of the heavy congestion, not because of viral nerve damage as in other cases,” said Reiter. .. An ongoing study of approximately 3000 people across the United States is tracking the symptoms of COVID-19 over time. As a result, 43% reported depression and 56% reported reduced enjoyment of life while experiencing loss of smell and taste. The biggest quality of life concern from 87% of individuals was reduced food enjoyment. About 55% of individuals reported loss of appetite and 37% reported unintentional weight loss. “The more we learn from the affected people, the more we can advise their healthcare providers and even individuals themselves on how to manage their symptoms,” said Daniel Coelho, professor of otolaryngology at VCU. Says. statement. “Through this study, we continue to better understand the risks that COVID-19 poses to quality of life, safety, and long-term health and well-being, seeking treatment answers.” Researchers report that the use of essential oils helps restore the sense of smell and investigate how various variants affect the loss and recovery of odors and taste. The research results were published in American journal of otolaryngology. reference Study: People under the age of 40 are more likely to recover from COVID-related loss of smell and taste than older people. Eurek Alert. news release. October 5, 2021. Accessed on October 6, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/930615

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/4-of-5-individuals-who-had-covid-19-recover-sense-of-smell-and-taste The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

