Most new COVID-19 infections in British Columbia in a week

Nine more British Colombians died of COVID-19. 5,945 combat active infections.

The COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia continues, with persistent new infectious diseases throughout the state.

An additional 752 British Columbia residents have been diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the newest case of the day since September 29, a week ago.

Ten days have passed since the state first noticed the symptoms, and 744 new people are considered to have recovered from the disease, with 5,945 actively fighting COVID-19.

Nine of the most seriously infected people died of the disease overnight, and the death toll in British Columbia increased from a pandemic to 1,992.

Serious infections continue, with 350 in hospitals and 136 in the intensive care unit (ICU).

A total of 191,124 British Columbia residents have been affected by the disease since the first case was detected in the state in January 2020.

Of these, more than 95.6% (182,786) are considered to have recovered by the state and are not considered infectious because more than 10 days have passed since they first felt symptoms.

Despite the fact that the majority of British Columbia people are fully vaccinated, unvaccinated people continue to be largely responsible for the majority of the disease’s epidemic.

Between September 28 and October 4, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 70.2% of new cases, according to new government data. Between September 21st and October 4th, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 77.6% of hospitalizations.

Throughout BC, 88.3% of eligible adults over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 81.7% of eligible people have been vaccinated twice, according to the British Columbia Government.

New vaccinations continue to progress at a slower pace than they did a few months ago, mainly because the majority of British Columbia residents have already received the two vaccinations they need.

Health officials have provided 14,203 British Columbia residents over the past day, 5,920 to unvaccinated individuals and 8,283 to those in need of a second dose. Data were not available for the third dose, which began to be given to people who were considered to be very vulnerable and immunocompromised.

Of the 4,098,733 BC residents who have been vaccinated once since mid-December 2020, more than 92.6% (3,797,462) have been fully vaccinated with two vaccinations.

British Columbia government in July The total population of the state is 5,147,712Therefore, Glacier Media calculates that 79.6% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and 73.8% of the state’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

Northern Health continues to be a state hotspot for new active infectious diseases.

According to Glacier Media calculations, 1,986 new infections were categorized by health area for every 10,000 residents (total of new cases in parentheses).

• Fraser Health (297) 1.7.

• Vancouver Coastal Health 0.7 (85);

• Interior Health 2.2 (164);

• Northern Health 4.3 (130);

• Island Health 0.9 (76).

There were no known new infections in people who normally do not live in BC

Results by health region for 5,945 people fighting active infections are as follows for each 10,000 residents (including the total of new cases in parentheses):

• Fraser Health 13.1 (2,349);

• Vancouver Coastal Health (824) 6.6.

• Interior Health 15.4 (1,142);

• 27.6 (829) in Northern Health;

• Island Health 8.7 (743).

There are 58 active infections in the states of people who normally live outside British Columbia

One of the outbreaks of new medical facilities is the Mission Memorial Hospital of Mission. Outbreaks have been declared at Hamlet on the West Side of Kamloops and at Louis Briar Home and Hospital in Vancouver. As a result, 18 outbreaks are active in medical facilities in BC. ••