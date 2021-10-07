Studies confirm that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine reduces immunity





Studies from Israel and Qatar, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, support the argument that even fully vaccinated people need to maintain precautions against infection.

one Study from Israel We surveyed 4,800 health care workers and showed that antibody levels declined rapidly after two vaccinations, “especially among men, people over the age of 65, and those with immunosuppression.”

“We conducted this prospective longitudinal cohort study of healthcare professionals at the Sheva Medical Center, Israel’s largest tertiary care center,” wrote Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay and colleagues in Sheva.

Researchers have pointed out that levels of so-called neutralizing antibodies (the first line of defense against infection of the immune system) correlate with protection against infection, but this study examined only antibody levels.

“Published studies on many vaccines, including measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines, show a slight reduction in neutralizing antibody levels by 5-10% each year,” they write. “We found that within months of vaccination, a significant and rapid decrease in humoral response to the BNT162b2 vaccine was observed.” The study also showed that immunity in vaccinated people after natural Covid-19 infection lasted longer. It is especially strong for those who have recovered from the infection and have been vaccinated. “Overall, accumulated evidence from our and other studies shows that previously infected individuals have a better long-term humoral response and vaccine efficacy than those who have been vaccinated twice. It shows that it was, “they wrote. NS Second study from Qatar We investigated the actual infection among the highly vaccinated populations of that small Gulf country. The people there mainly got the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, also known as BNT162b2. “Protection against infections induced by BNT162b2 builds rapidly after the first dose, peaks in the first month after the second dose, and gradually weakens in the months that follow,” Weill Cornell Medicine- Qatar’s Laith Abu-Raddad et al. Wrote. “The decline will accelerate after four months and appear to reach a low level of about 20% in the months that follow,” they added. Nevertheless, they said that protection against hospitalization and death remained at over 90%. They said that the decline in protection can be accompanied by action. “Vaccinated people may have a higher rate of social contact and less compliance with safety measures than unvaccinated people,” they write. “This behavior can reduce the actual effectiveness of the vaccine compared to its biological effectiveness, and probably explains the decline in protection.” But that’s a signal that countries need to prepare for a new surge in Covid-19. “These findings suggest that the majority of the vaccinated population may lose protection against infection in the coming months, possibly increasing the likelihood of a new wave of epidemics. “There are,” they wrote. Pfizer has argued that the immunity of the first two doses of the vaccine begins to weaken after a few months. Last month, Pfizer received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for additional vaccines for about six months after people completed their first two doses. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended People over the age of 65, those who are vulnerable to serious illnesses due to breakthrough infections, and those at high risk of infection, such as health care workers and prison inmates, receive boosters. Israel is growing its total population and now states that people need to be vaccinated a third time to be considered fully vaccinated. According to CDC data, more than 6 million people in the United States have been vaccinated for the third time, and the average pace of booster shots is higher than the percentage of those who are vaccinated for the first time.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/health/pfizer-vaccine-waning-immunity/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos