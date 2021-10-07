Delaware County Authorities have sounded a warning after the maximum number of early syphilis cases reported in 20 years – CBS Philly

Delaware County, Pennsylvania (CBS) — Delaware County officials have warned after confirming the highest number of cases of early syphilis reported in the last two decades. They are concerned because the rise not only affects one demographic, but is also an issue of equal opportunity.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health states that the county has been on track to exceed a 104% increase in syphilis infections since 2020. There is also an increase in cases in all populations around the county.

read more: Authorities release body camera video from Mantua Township shooting involving deadly police

“Individuals under the age of 30 are more likely to have syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia,” said Lisa Omahoney, a medical adviser in Delaware County.

The county is working with the state’s Ministry of Health to respond to changing numbers and strengthen testing recommendations in response to the explosive growth in early syphilis cases.

It is currently recommended that pregnant women be tested for syphilis during their first visit before childbirth, late pregnancy and during childbirth. And it’s not just pregnant women. All patients who have recently tested positive will need to undergo additional tests under the new criteria.

“If someone tests positive for gonorrhea or chlamydia, we could extend the test to HIV and syphilis to catch individuals who may have multiple infections,” Omahoney said. I am.

read more: Jefferson University Hospital Review Report of Delayed Employee Emergency Alert System During Deadly Shooting

Youth mentor Shawna Perez-Clark says it’s important to discuss safe sex and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

“We are actually preparing a package with a condom. We are actually preparing a package that contains information such as how to use a condom and recognition of sexually transmitted diseases, so we are distributing it. “Peles Clark said.

Advocates and officials are concerned, but say they want to be proactive in helping people lead to both testing and treatment in a non-judgmental way.

Authorities say they need to be tested if any of the following symptoms occur:

Rash of spots and / or papules on the palms and / or soles of the feet

Macula, papules, or general papular rash on the back, chest, or stomach

Reproductive, rectal, or oral lesions

Anogenital area or moist papules of the mouth

Sudden “moth-eating” scalp alopecia with typical onset in the occipital region

Loss of the outer third of the eyelashes and eyebrows

Systemic lymphadenopathy

Stagnation

Other news: A man murdered in Philadelphia’s Poplar district was shot multiple times, police say

For more information on the symptoms and treatment of syphilis, click here.