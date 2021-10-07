Health
Delaware County Authorities have sounded a warning after the maximum number of early syphilis cases reported in 20 years – CBS Philly
Delaware County, Pennsylvania (CBS) — Delaware County officials have warned after confirming the highest number of cases of early syphilis reported in the last two decades. They are concerned because the rise not only affects one demographic, but is also an issue of equal opportunity.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health states that the county has been on track to exceed a 104% increase in syphilis infections since 2020. There is also an increase in cases in all populations around the county.
read more: Authorities release body camera video from Mantua Township shooting involving deadly police
“Individuals under the age of 30 are more likely to have syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia,” said Lisa Omahoney, a medical adviser in Delaware County.
The county is working with the state’s Ministry of Health to respond to changing numbers and strengthen testing recommendations in response to the explosive growth in early syphilis cases.
It is currently recommended that pregnant women be tested for syphilis during their first visit before childbirth, late pregnancy and during childbirth. And it’s not just pregnant women. All patients who have recently tested positive will need to undergo additional tests under the new criteria.
“If someone tests positive for gonorrhea or chlamydia, we could extend the test to HIV and syphilis to catch individuals who may have multiple infections,” Omahoney said. I am.
read more: Jefferson University Hospital Review Report of Delayed Employee Emergency Alert System During Deadly Shooting
Youth mentor Shawna Perez-Clark says it’s important to discuss safe sex and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.
“We are actually preparing a package with a condom. We are actually preparing a package that contains information such as how to use a condom and recognition of sexually transmitted diseases, so we are distributing it. “Peles Clark said.
Advocates and officials are concerned, but say they want to be proactive in helping people lead to both testing and treatment in a non-judgmental way.
Authorities say they need to be tested if any of the following symptoms occur:
- Rash of spots and / or papules on the palms and / or soles of the feet
- Macula, papules, or general papular rash on the back, chest, or stomach
- Reproductive, rectal, or oral lesions
- Anogenital area or moist papules of the mouth
- Sudden “moth-eating” scalp alopecia with typical onset in the occipital region
- Loss of the outer third of the eyelashes and eyebrows
- Systemic lymphadenopathy
- Stagnation
Other news: A man murdered in Philadelphia’s Poplar district was shot multiple times, police say
For more information on the symptoms and treatment of syphilis, click here.
..
Sources
2/ https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/10/06/delaware-county-officials-sounding-alarm-after-highest-number-of-early-syphilis-cases-reported-in-2-decades/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]