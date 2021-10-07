Top documentation states that “immunity weakness” is responsible for the development of COVID-19 in NWT

One of Canada’s first jurisdictions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is also the first jurisdiction to see its efficacy diminish.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories have serious consequences, such as hospitalization and ICU admission, but are in the unvaccinated population, but due to “immunity weakness”. More cases are appearing.Regional Chief Public Health Officer, CBC Heather Hiscox, Host Morning live..

NWT started vaccination of the elderly on December 31, 2020. By March 6, the Minister of Health reported: Half of the adults were vaccinated.. The following week, the vaccination was open to the general public in the capital. This is the last community where shots were provided (because it is closest to health resources).

Early administration of the vaccine helped maintain a qualified population over the age of 12. CBC vaccination tracker, Compared to 81.6% of Canada’s total.

Overall, 75% of the region’s total population is vaccinated, compared to 71.3% of Canada’s total population.

Kandra said the region, which is experiencing a delta-led fourth wave, could be a sign of what would happen elsewhere.

“When you look at Israel, when you look at the UK, when you look at the United States, unfortunately, you need to take into account that the immune system is weakened after 6 to 8 months for those who receive the second dose,” Kandra said. Told. “Prepare.”

Record the number of cases

NWT posted a record number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday evening, with 378 active cases. Kandra said it was “100% driven” by the delta mutant, a highly infectious strain of the virus. She said that about 70% of cases with severe outcomes are completely unvaccinated patients.

Kandra expected a weakened immune system. In mid-September, she told CBC News that the problem had already occurred.

“Unfortunately, because we were able to get the vaccine first, we will be the first to experience the weakening of immunity seen in our own number of cases,” she said at the time.

Booster shots can be useful

Dr. Andrew Morris, an infectious disease expert at the Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto, said weakened immunity could begin to become a problem in Canada around late October.

He said it remains questionable whether the state would anticipate this and provide people with booster shots to avoid potential problems.

“It might be a little too late to say that all Canadian governments will wait for a boost until they see the vaccine fail,” he said.

NWT has already given a third dose to resident with weakened immunity, giving long-term caregivers additional immunity.

“When looking at what’s going on, my top priority is to avoid serious consequences. [cases], “Kandra said.

She said NWT is currently giving boosters to communities over the age of 75 with Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ (currently the most hit community) and providing boosters to frontline staff.

Pressure on the healthcare system

Although the peak of Yellowknife and Bechoki infections has not yet been reached, Kandra said, health orders and collection restrictions have been enforced in both communities, and schools have been banned from face-to-face learning for several weeks.

The high proportion of cases “is putting a lot of pressure on the local health system,” Kandra said. In the last six weeks alone, there have been 36 hospitalizations, but prior to that, there were only four hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. In addition, 6 people have died in the last 6 weeks, and a total of 13 people have been admitted to the ICU.

“This is a huge system demand. In addition, most of our critically ill patients in need of further care have been sent to Alberta, which is also expanding,” she said.

Containment orders and restrictions on collection at the location did not completely stop hospitalization, Kandra said, but “we can put it under control.”

“If I lift the order, it will certainly overwhelm the health hospital system.”