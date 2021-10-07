Shots of 100 programs with registration limits well below 75,000





More Louisiana residents are enrolled in the Shot for 100 program in five days than there are McNeese State University students enrolled after August 25th. The Shot for 100 program initially allowed college students in the state to receive $ 100 for COVID-19 vaccination. On October 1, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he would expand the program to allow all Louisiana residents to enroll in financial incentives. In addition, the program deadline is October 31st. The program was set to exit when it reached 75,000 registrations, thousands less than the current number. Since the program began, more than 8,000 students have enrolled. Most of the participants came from the University of Louisiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, with a total of 1,826 and 1,682 participants on Tuesday, respectively. As of Tuesday, the general public has accumulated 234 registrations, more than many of the total number of registrations at universities across the state, including Southern University and New Orleans University in Baton Rouge. They have institutions that have attracted 175 and 165 students, respectively, to participate over the past few weeks. “By extending the Shot for 100 campaign to everyone in Louisiana, we hope that tens of thousands of people will receive the first dose of a safe and effective COVID vaccine and end this pandemic altogether. “Edwards said. news release. “If you haven’t attended Sleeps Up yet, we hope that a cool amount of $ 100 will help make your decision easier.” Other schools in the state continue to have fewer participants in the program, which may be due to factors such as vaccination requirements and students who were vaccinated before the program was announced. there is. Only about 100 students enrolled in the program in the first week, as the Louisiana Tech University reported that about half of the students were vaccinated at the beginning of the school year. As of this week, 283 students have attended the university. In addition, many universities implemented vaccine requirements this fall. Students at Tulane University had to obtain immunity by July 15 to return to campus. As a result, the school reported only one student who participated in Shot for 100. Xavier University reports that only three students attended, and vaccine requirements will begin on October 18. Students who do not submit immunity will not be able to enroll in the spring. semester. LSU students have a deadline of October 15th. ULL students had to be vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine by September 20th. All students of the Louisiana University System are required to submit a COVID immune record in order to take classes in the spring. Throughout the state, the general public still lacks vaccination against COVID. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46% of Louisiana people are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,130,560 people. Of the eight LDH regions in the state, more than half of the population is fully vaccinated in only one, and less than 40% in the other four regions. Follow Sabrina Le Boeuf on Twitter @_sabrinakaye And on Facebook https://bit.ly/3B8sgHo.. Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsstar.com/story/news/2021/10/06/shot-100-program-well-short-75-000-registration-cap/5937276001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos