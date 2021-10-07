New study: Can I get my COVID again if I haven’t been vaccinated?





Unvaccinated people According to a group of researchers, they are more likely to be re-infected with the coronavirus. NS Researcher team Researchers at the Graduate School of Public Health and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have found limited protection from natural infections. “Reinfection can reasonably occur within three months,” he said. Jeffrey Townsend, Professor Elihu of Biostatistics, Graduate School of Public Health, statement. “Therefore, naturally infected people need to be vaccinated. Previous infections alone provide little long-term protection against subsequent infections.”

“We tend to think of immunity as immunity. Our study warns that instead we should focus more on the risk of reinfection over time.” It states. Alex DawnbergAccording to an assistant professor of bioinformatics and genomics at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. news release. Survey results published in Lancet microbes, medical journals. To find this, Researchers have observed a habit of reinfection from a coronavirus close to COVID-19. This was considered a “common cold” and other viruses. news release. The team discovered that reinfection could occur soon after recovery.

And as innate immunity declines from the virus, they will become more common. This is especially true for people infected early in the pandemic. Subspecies make it difficult for people infected early to stay safe from the virus. “When a new variant emerges, the previous immune response becomes less effective in the fight against the virus.” Dawnberg said. “People who are naturally infected in the early stages of a pandemic are more and more likely to be re-infected in the near future.” Scientists have been We are studying how people with innate immunity respond to COVID-19 infection. Specifically, there was a question as to whether natural infections could protect you, if not better than vaccines, especially if the vaccine was less effective. Dr. Anthony FauciThe director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said it is still unclear whether innate immunity can block COVID-19 infection as well as vaccines. Washington Examiner. “I don’t have a really solid answer to you about it. This is what we need to discuss about the sustainability of the response.” Fauci said. In fact, Fauci said that naturally infected people, as I wrote, may not be as protected as vaccinated people. Dezalet News.

