“Eco-anxiety”: Fear of environmental destruction puts pressure on young people | Anxiety





Experts warn that the climate crisis is having an ever-increasing impact on the mental health of children and adolescents. Elevated levels of “eco-anxiety,” a chronic fear of environmental crises, are underestimated and likely to hurt many in the long run, according to public health experts. That is... According to Mararao and Richard Powell, British Medical Journals of the Imperial College London’s Primary Care and Public Health Department, ecological anxiety “exacerbates health and social inequality among people who are more or less vulnerable to these psychological effects. Risk. “ Although not yet considered a diagnostic condition, they say that there is growing awareness of environmental anxiety and its complex psychological effects, as well as “imbalanced” effects on children and adolescents. rice field. In their article, they pointed out a 2020 survey of British child psychiatrists. More than half (57%) show that they see children and adolescents suffering from the climate crisis And the state of the environment. A recent international survey of climate insecurity among adolescents aged 16 to 25 showed that the psychological burden of the climate crisis “has a serious impact on the vast numbers of these adolescents around the world,” they said. Added. Lao and Powell call on global leaders to “recognize future challenges, the need to act now, and the commitment needed to pave the way for a happier and healthier future without leaving anyone behind.” rice field. The survey provided insights into how youth sentiment is associated with betrayal and abandonment sentiment by governments and adults, they said. The government was not able to respond appropriately and was seen as leaving young people with “no future” and “human destiny.” Their warning comes a week after Greta Thunberg infuriated world leaders and dismissed their promise to deal with climate emergencies. As “somehow, somehow, somehow”.. In April she quoted Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson ridiculed the phrase “bunny hug” to describe climate change activity. Toonberg Said: “This is some expensive, politically correct, not green Bunny hugging act “.. By 2030, carbon emissions are expected to increase by 16% instead of halving, according to the United Nations. This is the reduction needed to keep global heating below the internationally agreed limit of 1.5 ° C. Lao and Powell said it is important to consider what can be done to mitigate rising levels of climate insecurity. “The best opportunity to be optimistic and hopeful for young and old with environmental concerns is to ensure access to the best and most reliable information on climate mitigation and adaptation,” they said. .. “Especially important is information on how to connect more strongly with nature, contribute to more environmentally friendly choices at the individual level, and join forces with like-minded communities and groups.” Separately, a new study published in the BMJ suggests that unhealthy behavioral changes may be key to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. .. Theresa Marteau of the University of Cambridge said innovation alone is not enough. Mainly adopted Plant-based diet She said that most trips, combining walking, cycling and public transport, can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve health.

