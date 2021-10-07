With more cases of COVID-19, Marshfield Clinic will reach maximum capacity

Clarification: In previous versions of this story, it was unclear how the Marshfield Clinic Health System handled the intensive care unit to reach capacity. Marshfield Medical Center does not accept transfers from facilities outside the 9 Hospital Network.

Marshfield – Yes As of Tuesday, only two ICU beds are available in the northern central region of Wisconsin. Of a total of 125, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The association also reported that only 80 beds in the intensive care unit were available throughout the state due to ongoing cases of COVID-19. Surge due to highly contagious delta mutation.. Only on October 4th There were 1,933 new cases across the state.

On Friday, Marathon County (the largest in the District 12) reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, the highest rate since November 18.

The Marshfield Medical Center, the region’s hub and the only children’s hospital outside Madison and Milwaukee, COVID-19 cases seen have continued to rise over the past few months..

On Monday, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Hospital had 43 COVID-19 patients, 14 of whom were in the ICU to maximize their capabilities. System spokesman John Gardner said all 14 patients were on mechanical ventilation and were not vaccinated. As of Wednesday, the hospital had one pediatric COVID-19 case.

Another system in the region, Aspirus Health, had 89 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, spokesman Andrew Krauss said. Of them, 29 were in the ICU and 67 were not fully vaccinated.

Tammy Simon, Vice President of Quality Innovation and Patient Safety Research Institute at Marshfield Clinic, said she was very concerned about playing a leading role in the system’s COVID-19 response.

She said unvaccinated patients in the ICU were “definitely the theme”.

“We are very worried Community members are not masked or vaccinated“Simon said. The state has never been in this situation. This is much worse than what we saw last fall in the last surge. “

Like other large facilities in the state, Marshfield Hospital needs to balance the burden of COVID-19 with the number of trauma patients and patients with other illnesses, she said.

As a result, the healthcare system has reached its maximum capacity, Gardner said. Hospitals have called for patients from other medical systems to be sent to Marshfield’s COVID-19 unit, both inside and outside Wisconsin, and even from Canada, but Marshfield has done this from outside its own network of nine hospitals. I cannot accept the patient.

“We certainly don’t want to separate people … but we’re receiving calls from all over the world to take patients, and we can’t take any of them. I did, “he said.

“If we can’t take a patient from another hospital or medical system, we refuse to transfer,” Gardner said. “But if patients come to our emergency department, we will certainly find a space to house them and take care of them in the hospital.”

According to Simon, the Marshfield Clinic, along with other Wisconsin health systems, is in frequent contact with the Minnesota and Michigan health systems.

Capacity varies from hour to hour, but Simon said the number of beds is not an issue, but whether there are enough staff to care for the patients who come to the hospital.

Hospital staff shortages are not unique to central and northern Wisconsin. Throughout the state The healthcare system offers attractive bonuses and is desperate to attract new full-time workers.. But the longer the pandemic, the harder it is for front-line healthcare professionals to “sustain,” Simon said.

“We are very worried about our staff and providers. Because they are so tired“It’s an unprecedented time,” she said.

The small Weston clinic in the health system has 11 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. Only two of these patients have been vaccinated, Gardner said. Three patients are in the ICU and 10 are receiving oxygen support.

Another trend, according to Simon, is that COVID-19 patients take too long to be hospitalized.

“When they hit our COVID unit, patients quickly become decompensated, and then they have to go to the ICU,” Simon said.

She urged the people in the area Keep wearing the mask, Stay away from others and get vaccinated if you are not vaccinated. She said the Marshfield Clinic, other healthcare systems, pharmacies and chain drugstores all have plenty of vaccines available.

“Please mask and vaccinate,” Simon said. “We are starting to look at pediatric patients. There are ways to control this.”

Contact Allison Garfield at 715-351-9799 or [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @aligarfield_..