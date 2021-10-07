The national approach needed to address mental health issues.Young people of particular concern: President Harima, Health News and Top Stories

Singapore-The cross-cutting nature of mental health issues means that national efforts are needed to help people with mental health conditions, President Halimah Yacob said Thursday (October 7). rice field.

At the Asia-Pacific Mental Health Conference 2021 hosted by the mental health advocacy group Silver Ribbon Singapore, Madame Harima will not only receive government support, but the community will also play a major role in this. I said I can.

Held twice in 2016 and 2011, this is the third time.

“With the support needed, social welfare agencies may be in a good position to provide community care to people with mental illness, given their proximity to their homes and their connection to the ground. Hmm. This is an area of ​​our social hope. The sector could help step up and expand government-led efforts. “

Madame Harima added that she was “particularly concerned” about the challenges facing the younger generation, and between 2015 and 2020, the number of adolescents with depression at the Mental Health Institute (IMH) increased by about 60%. I said I did.

“By the way, more and more students are facing stress-related problems over time, and the community needs to do something urgently to stop this trend,” she said.

Madame Harima also said that the President Challenge designated mental health as a focus in 2018 and has since allocated approximately $ 1.8 million to support various programs in this area.

She recently added that she invited IMH to partner with the president’s challenge in developing a pilot curriculum to better prepare social welfare agencies to manage young people with mental illness.

Ngo Lee Yian, executive director of the Singapore Mental Health Association, a social welfare institution, welcomed the move as “positive and timely.”

She added that such a curriculum would help raise the bar for care for these young people.

Cho Ming Xiu, founder and managing director of Campus PSY, a youth-focused social welfare institution, called the curriculum a “great initiative.”

“A standardized curriculum helps set professional standards among different social welfare institutions,” he told The Straits Times.

He also pointed out that social welfare agencies are currently facing financial and human resource issues and that there is potential for much more in these areas.

Ngo agreed, but added that such resources should be provided in a sustainable way, not just once.

Agreeing that social welfare agencies play an important role in helping people with mental health conditions, she said: Being in the center makes people more connected, inclusive, and less daunting to reach out to us. “

Regarding young people, Cho said that today’s young people face a variety of challenges.

School people have to deal with the academic pressure and intensifying competition exacerbated by social media.

“When you’re on social media, you usually see either Covid-19 news or news that your friends are doing well, which isn’t good for your mental health,” Cho said. I am.

Home-based learning measures can also prevent young people from meeting friends at school and lead to social isolation.

Young adults, on the other hand, may suffer from work and economic uncertainties because of Covid-19.

He added that it is important to focus on upstream solutions, such as identifying early signs of mental health while young people are still in school.

This will help prevent spiral down to more serious mental health in the future, he said.

Professor Fatima Latif, a senior consultant for emergency medicine at Singapore General Hospital and a speaker at the conference, said people must seize the momentum created by the pandemic to tackle mental health.

“Mental health has never been so focused on the agenda of national, institutional and organizational leadership … Awareness of the importance of mental health is now really at its peak, while iron is hot. You have to hit, “she said.

In particular, Professor Fatima emphasized the importance of hope in helping people cope with their mental health conditions.

Some ways people can help give hope to others include simply listening to them, being non-judgmental, and assessing them about who they are.

“When hope is planted in a person, it acts as an internal resource for that person and is a major source of motivation for positive change,” she said.