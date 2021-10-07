Covid Vaccine and Children: Is One Vaccine Better Than Two?





Even when parents in the United States are tackling difficult questions about vaccination of their children against the coronavirus, families in other countries have been offered the new option of giving their children a one-time vaccine. Staff Hong Kong Not only in the UK Norway When Other countries Recommends a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children over 12 years of age. It provides partial protection from the virus, but without the potential harm that is occasionally observed after two doses.Wednesday, Sweden and Denmark Joined the rank, Adolescents have announced that they need to be vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine only once. Health officials in these countries have raised data suggesting that myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, may be more common than expected among adolescents and young adults after vaccination. I am particularly concerned. The risk is very small and only significant after the second vaccination with the mRNA vaccine. However, that number has changed the risk and benefit calculations of countries with few new infections than the United States.

An advisor to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed data on myocarditis in June and unanimously voted to recommend vaccines for children over the age of 12, saying the benefits far outweigh the risks. In the United States, every 1 million boys aged 12 to 17 years old were fired in the United States, according to a government survey. Up to 70 cases of myocarditis, But they will prevent 5,700 infections, 215 hospitalizations and two deaths. Studies also show that the risk of heart problems after Covid-19 is much higher than after vaccination. Myocarditis was one of the concerns that the Food and Drug Administration led this summer to ask vaccine makers to increase the number of children in clinical trials. This issue could be the focus of intense debate when government advisers meet next week to review evidence of vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years. The latest analysis, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, found the incidence of post-vaccination myocarditis in Israel. Highest among men aged 16-29.. About 11 out of 100,000 men in that age group developed this condition a few days after vaccination. This is a higher rate than most previous estimates. (The risk was negligible for women of all ages.) Of the 54 cases identified in this study, one was severe enough to require ventilation. Another patient with a history of heart disease died of unknown cause shortly after discharge.

Of the 14 patients who showed heart abnormalities on admission in a new study, 10 still showed signs of problems at discharge. However, when the patients were re-examined a few weeks later, all five patients with results appeared to have fully recovered. A second study, also published in the journal, found that boys aged 16 to 19 had the highest incidence of myocarditis after the second dose. .. Health authorities in other countries are planning to revisit single-dose strategies when more safety information becomes available, and they may choose to continue with the second shot. not. However, Dr. Walid Gerad, a drug safety expert at the University of Pittsburgh, said the possibility of postponing the second jab has not received enough attention in the United States. “In the United States, for unknown reasons, people didn’t want to talk about it,” said Dr. Gellad. “Hesitant parents may understand the fact that the risk of side effects is actually much lower with a single dose than with two doses.” He added that dose calculations should be different for boys and girls, as serious side effects are predominantly seen in boys.

Dr. Jeremy Brown, a respiratory disease expert at the University of London and a member of the UK Vaccine Advisory Group, finds out if myocarditis can permanently weaken some people after vaccination. Said it was premature.

“It makes it very difficult for us to make an absolute statement that it is completely safe to give this vaccine,” said Dr. Brown. “We need some sense of what the long-term effects of myocarditis will be.” Has been updated October 7, 2021 5 am EST According to experts, depending on the specific circumstances of each country, the urgency of completely immunizing a child with two doses should be considered. The high vaccination coverage of the elderly and high-risk adults in the United Kingdom has allowed Covid-19 to maintain its hospital with few critically ill patients. “It’s unlikely that you’ll have a severe Covid between the ages of 12 and 15,” said Dr. Brown. “On the other hand, you have to make sure that the vaccine you are giving is completely safe.” Some experts argue that immunizing children helps break the chain of infections and contain the virus. But immunizing children to protect others, even small ones, can’t be defended when the recipient may be at risk, Dr. Brown said. .. “We don’t vaccinate a 15-year-old child to prevent it from infecting other adults. That’s not morally and ethically correct,” he said. Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said the debate over double doses of adolescents in Hong Kong was even weaker than in the United Kingdom. In Hong Kong, 213 deaths and just over 12,000 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic, with less than 10 cases per day since April. Therefore, the risk of myocarditis, though rare, outweighs the benefits of full vaccination in adolescence, Dr. Cowling said.

He added that clinical trials of vaccines in children are not large enough to detect rare side effects such as myocarditis. “You will only see it when it reaches the population level, and then it’s too late.” Whether to offer a second dose to a child “needs careful consideration.”

According to some experts, all these concerns and data on myocarditis should help in a national conversation about the wisdom of providing single and double doses in adolescence. “There wasn’t enough discussion about the potential harm of vaccination because everyone is very sensitive to hesitation and doesn’t want to fuel vaccination campaigns,” said Dr. Cowling. Especially in the United States, many public health professionals are hesitant to raise concerns about vaccines, Dr. Gerad said. But I think there is a way to appeal to those who are hesitant. “ Christina Rogers, the mother of two 51-year-olds in Oklahoma, said she welcomed the option of giving her 12-year-old daughter a one-time vaccine. Fully immunized, Rogers worried that the long-term effects of the vaccine on children were not well known and wished there was more open discussion. Rogers suffered from diabetes and developed chronic kidney disease after a severe attack with Covid last year. She lost her brother-in-law to Covid a year ago. However, after receiving the vaccine twice, she flattened and became tired. She was worried that injections would be too much for her children. They wear masks at school and wash their hands regularly, but Rogers and her husband are not yet ready to vaccinate them.

“The last thing you want to do is ruin their ticker, the guy-that’s what drives them,” she said. “If that was an option, I would be better off with a single dose.”

