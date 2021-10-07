Breast Cancer and Hispanic Cultural Heritage Month

A few years ago, there was a lively woman who found a lump. As she completed the routine, her fingers slipped across the surface of her skin. Maybe her kids played in the background or she got ready for work. She may have been talking to her partner. When I held my breath, I paused in a half-finished state. As the sounds around her disappeared into a humming sound, she went back her steps and hesitated to reach the place … she recoiled her fingers, feeling a stiff, moving core.

The community in which she lives can affect the care she can receive. Psychological fear of confusion and embarrassment and further medical care if she is not genetically born as a woman or identified as them, or if they are simply male and carry the breast cancer gene. There are both hurdles to community bias that can affect those who seek care. Communities without diverse medical staff can help overcome the fear of unintentionally creating barriers to reaching potential patients and receiving quality, informed care. I have. Our genes are different. Some may tolerate one approach, while others need a completely different combination of approaches. And be very positive. Holistic care wands are often in short supply in both rural and southern communities. An interesting study has emerged that the first choice of approach is an increasing number of options for traditional medicine thinking that is not centered on chemotherapy. Having doctors who can engage in and study an ever-expanding approach can improve the quality of care in our community.

The fears and shocks that can occur around the subject of cancer can lead the family not to talk even among them. Women often bear the burden of diagnosis for weeks trying to handle their emotions and prepare to support their families to meet their needs. And this is before we add the everyday events of everyday life. How the community avoids known challenges helps to create the quality care we want to be present when faced with our illness.

There is a crossover of both celebration and awareness this month, with Hispanic History Month until October 15th and Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the rest of October. Members of the Hispanic / Latin / Latin community are of language and bias based on language restrictions, political environment, and the lack of cultural / human curiosity that may exist in many mindsets. You may face barriers. This applies to many aspects of people with diverse identities who may face challenging stereotypes. Some communities actually use the Hispanic Church as a central outreach for screening and health information. Another example of how the community develops a coordinated approach can be found in groups such as the West Coast organization SOMOS LATINOS CONTRACANCER. Invest in the next generation of healthcare providers by offering fellowships to difficult-to-treat and potential students. With access to SOTC and Langston University’s nursing programs, Ardmore should have an ever-expanding educational environment that delves deeper into the integration of many approaches to shaping the medical community. Having a hospital manager who can embrace and evolve a more “Patch Adams” spiritual approach broadens the understanding of how medicine and healing truly work together, allowing curious doctors and nurses to An environment that welcomes and uses a variety of approaches to shaping the hospital and treatment experience. One way to ensure this is to share scholarship information with the next generation of healthcare professionals. One example is the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, Inc., which offers scholarships to young people based on proven leadership, apart from the simple formula of standardized testing. is. Neither and scholars mean only their own potential. Helping one of the local Hispanic churches, health departments, or nonprofits work with young people to lead, document, and continue breast cancer detection screening and take steps to help young people become medical leaders. I hope you will. ..

Remember that how we care for ourselves is the first step in our health as you spend the day today. Many grocery stores, food banks, and other local retailers have free or very cheap fruits and vegetables. Please select them. Cut out carbonated drinks and fast food as a normal diet, which increases all forms of illness. You may smoke, add daily walking, reduce some, or try to quit smoking. Connect with loved ones, connect with your community and friends when you don’t have one, positively engage with the world, and protect your health and heart. Instead of turning off the news, greeting more, and letting fear outline your outlook, look for ways we’ve already done so much.

And above all, be kind to each of us and to each other.