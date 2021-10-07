Impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of teens and the elderly

The COVID-19 pandemic had a widespread impact on the mental health of both adults and children. The resurgence of delta variants and continued mitigation measures such as continuous masking and social distance increase levels of social isolation, fear, depression and stress. And anxiety.

Changes in work, school, and social practices, fear of getting or getting infected with the virus, and the loss of loved ones due to the virus are also sacrificed.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of mental health conditions was rising.according to National Center of Neurology and PsychiatryIn the United States, about 52 million adults over the age of 18 experienced some form of mental illness in 2019.

Health professionals now believe that the need for mental health services is increasing for all age groups, from infants to the elderly, but each group faces its own challenges and setbacks.

Mental health challenges for the elderly

The pandemic has had a major impact on the physical and mental health of adults over the age of 65. Even in “normal times,” older people face more social isolation, financial challenges, illness, sadness, and loss than other age groups, all of which increase the incidence of anxiety and depression.

Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi MD“For many older people, the world is shrinking,” he said. Cleveland Clinic Geriatric Center.. “Many family and friends have died, and physical changes can make it harder to do what you once enjoyed. Changing your health because there aren’t many milestones in life before them. Are a big part of their lives and can be very scary. “

Dr. Hashmi states that mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 exacerbate these mental health challenges. “Healthy,” he says.

Social isolation can also increase the risk of cardiovascular, autoimmunity, nerve, and other chronic health conditions. “It’s a kind of interactivity,” explains Dr. Hashmi. “The more stress you feel, the worse your heart, brain, and physical health will be.”

Social isolation has always been a challenge for older people, and while pandemics make things worse, they are also paying attention to the mental health challenges of older people. “This has always been a pandemic in a pandemic,” says Dr. Hashmi. “The COVID-19 pandemic puts a solid spotlight on this issue and the need to address the mental health epidemic of the elderly.”

Dr. Hashmi says family caregivers can play an essential role in reducing the social isolation of loved ones. “First and foremost, maintain a social connection with your loved one,” he says. “Sometimes it’s as easy as a phone call, but frequency is more important than length.”

There are serious mental health problems among older people, mainly related to social isolation.Dr. Hashmi advises caregivers to look for other signs of concern. “Depression is sometimes very subtle and very unique to our patients,” he explains. “It can be a lack of appetite or a change in appetite, a loss of energy, a change in sleep, concentration, or a psychomotor retardation. This is a loss of thought, speech, or physical mobility.”

Some older people may also express feelings of guilt, hopelessness, or feelings that life is no longer worth living. “This is a big danger signal and should cause imminent concern,” Dr. Hashmi warns.

Caregivers also help connect loved ones to other resources. “There is a significant lack of awareness of the resources and services of the community available here in the Cleveland area,” says Dr. Hashmi. “Getting groceries, preparing meals, helping, etc.” [with] Preparing for the day helps in a very practical and functional way. “

Virtual platforms for health and social welfare information and entertainment purposes can also provide useful content. “Many of our seniors are on the other side of the digital divide,” says Dr. Hashmi. “Careers can be technology navigators, so their loved ones can benefit without having to tackle the technical aspects of technology.”

Raising awareness of these resources helps older people and their adult children know where to seek help. “Our job as a health professional with the help of family caregivers is to connect older people with those resources and help individuals better manage their health.” Dr. Hashmi. Says.He recommends ordering a free copy Western Reserve Agency on Aging‘NS Elderly … Resource Guide..

Impact on children’s mental health

Children and teens also experienced anxiety and uncertainty during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic, mental health problems such as depression and anxiety were increasing in children aged 6 to 17 years. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Like adults, social isolation, school closures, changes in daily life, and loss due to illness are all stressors facing children.

Dr. Tibonna Childs“Children experience the same anxiety and depression as adults, but they may look a little different,” says counseling psychologist and staff psychologist Dr. Tibonna Childs. Behavioral Health Center At the Cleveland Clinic. “They may be more frustrated, more crying, and more worried. They may show signs of sadness and changes in eating and sleeping habits. Lack of attention and poor concentration. May be a sign that they are having a hard time dealing with this. “

Dr. Childs needs to reassure parents and guardians that they can help their children manage their anxiety and that this is not always the case. “I encourage you to verify your child’s feelings and express and speak your feelings,” she says. “If your child is having a hard time, find a good therapist who can reach out, provide support, and help you navigate the situation.”

According to Dr. Childs, most school-age children and adolescents were mistaken because they read things online, watch something on TV, and hear friends talking about the COVID-19 virus. You may need help organizing your information.

“One of the best things we can do is always be informed,” she says. “Get information from reliable scientific medical sources such as: [CDC] or World Health Organization (WHO), not from YouTube or Facebook. Dr. Childs advises parents to talk frequently with their children and be frank and honest. “Ask them what they heard today and encourage them to ask questions,” she says. “Keep informing them and help them study the information for themselves.”

In addition, Dr. Childs advises parents to always talk to children of their age level. “If you’re three, talk like you’re three,” she says. “Bend your elbows, sneeze on your” trunk, “and use tissue to teach you to throw the tissue immediately. CDC is provided free of charge COVID-19 Parent Resource Kit To help you navigate these discussions.

Parents or guardians need to help their children manage their anxiety and reassure them that this is not always the case.“We need to teach our children to be resilient,” says Dr. Childs. “As parents we are their role model, so they want us to talk to them and show them what to do. First of all, we take care of ourselves. Must be. Don’t forget to be at the moment and enjoy what you have. ”

Knowledge is power. “The more we know, the more we feel we are in control,” says Dr. Childs. “We will limit the amount of news we receive, but make sure we are informed enough to make the right choices for ourselves and our families. 2020 will teach us nothing else. If not, it taught us that we are resilient. “

This story is part of a five-part series on the Cleveland Clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery efforts. To view the entire series click here..