Health
Alzheimer’s disease: the heretical and hopeful role of infection
It’s been over 150 years since scientists proved it Invisible bacteria can cause infectious diseases Cholera, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, etc. Although the role of microorganisms in these diseases was quickly widely accepted, the “pathogen theory” has been surprising since then and has had a major impact on many apparently unrelated medical disciplines.
After all, two Australian scientists Helicobacter pylori Causes gastric ulcer. Before that, doctors were blaming stress, tobacco and alcohol conditions.Modern scientist I thought the idea was “ridiculous”, Still it In the end, he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. In 2005.
That discovery Human papillomavirus can cause cervical cancer and has proven to be similarly controversial, However Vaccine against infection Now it saves thousands of lives. Today’s scientists 12% of all human cancers are caused by viruses..
We may be witnessing a similar revolution in our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease. Lifestyle and genetic factors do play a role in the development of the disease. However, some common viruses and bacteria (the ones that cause cold sores and periodontal disease) are more likely to cause nerve tissue death and steady cognitive decline in the long run. If so, infection may be one of the leading causes of dementia.
Like the pathogen theory of ulcers and cancer, this hypothesis was once considered a kind of heresy, but there is a series of compelling findings. Raised new interest in the contribution of microorganisms to dementia.. “There is a huge amount of work going on now, compared to five years ago,” said Ruth Itzhaki, an emeritus professor at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, who spent 30 years investigating the role of infection in Alzheimer’s disease. Says.
This hypothesis has influenced clinical trials of drugs that can target infections before destroying the brain and radically reduce the risk of senile senility in old age. And many other exciting new therapies may soon appear in the pipeline.
A new understanding of Alzheimer’s disease did not come immediately.There are many forms of dementia, but the cause of Alzheimer’s disease is 60-70% of cases.. Globally, there are about 7 million newly diagnosed people each year, and new treatments are urgently needed to slow their decline.
The name of the disease comes from the German doctor Alois Alzheimer. In 1906, he noticed the accumulation of plaque in the brain of a 55-year-old woman.Auguste Ditter suffered from poor memory, language problems, and unpredictable behavior.We now know that these plaques are made from a protein called amyloid beta, and they Toxic to brain cells, impairing synaptic connections important for neural signaling.. Accumulation of amyloid beta plaque also causes the entanglement of another protein, tau, to build up inside cells, which in itself can lead to neuronal cell death, which appears to be accompanied by widespread inflammation in the brain, which causes damage. Increase.
..
