African Union begins talks with WHO on continental deployment of malaria vaccine





The logo was drawn outside the World Health Organization (WHO) building during a board meeting on April 6, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland, on the latest information on the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). increase. REUTERS / DenisBalibouse / File Photo

Nairobi, October 7 (Reuters)-African Union Chief Health Officials Deliver African Union’s First Approved Malaria Vaccine to the Continent as soon as possible in a call for funding for drugs other than COVID He said he would start talks with the World Health Organization on this. -19. John Nukengason spoke the next day WHO said RTS, S-or Mosquirix-was developed by the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) It should be widely given to African children. Experts said the recommendation could be a major advance in the disease that kills 250,000 African children each year. read more “We will work with GAVI (Vaccine Alliance) and WHO to first understand the availability of this vaccine,” said Nukengason, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) online. Told. Press conference. He urged donors not to play the “fund the COVID vaccine and ignore the malaria vaccine” zero-sum game. He said it was unclear when the vaccine would be available to many African countries with malaria epidemics, as the cost per dose is unknown and it is not clear how quickly production can be expanded. rice field. To date, GSK has promised to produce 15 million Mosquirixs annually by 2028, with a margin of less than 5% on production costs. A WHO-led global market study predicts that demand for malaria vaccines will be 50 to 110 million times annually by 2030 if malaria infections are spread to moderate to high areas. Nukengathon should celebrate WHO’s decision to recommend widespread use of malaria vaccines and said it calls malaria a major murderer in Africa. He said malaria would have killed far more people in Africa than COVID-19 has on the continent this year, especially children, by the end of 2021. Mosquirix has a history of 30 years. A WHO-coordinated pilot program in three African countries has already administered 2.3 million doses of vaccine since 2019. In December, GAVI will consider whether and how to fund the vaccination program. Report by Maggie Fick Edited by Francis Kelly Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/african-union-start-talks-with-who-malaria-vaccine-rollout-continent-2021-10-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos