In BC, the recommended number of people for Thanksgiving dinner depends on where you live





When British Columbia citizens are preparing for another pandemic Thanksgiving on Monday, regional restrictions on indoor rallies mean that the celebration can look very different across the state. BC Regional approach to address the fourth wave COVID-19 means that it is legal to have 10 people indoors on a long weekend in Vancouver or Victoria, but not in Prince George or Kelowna. Regulations also vary by health authorities. In the healthy areas of Fraser East, indoor gatherings are allowed without restrictions only if all participants are fully vaccinated. The same is not true for Northern Health or Interior Health areas where indoor gatherings are limited to one household and five visitors. This restriction applies regardless of the vaccination status of the participant. “I’d like to ask you guys to make your group smaller this year,” said state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday. “We want to confirm these [Thanksgiving] The rally is a happy event and will not be the cause of the virus infection or illness in the coming weeks. “ Henry says BC residents, especially those with weakened immunity or older families, need to “confirm” that everyone attending Thanksgiving dinners is fully vaccinated. Said there is. Dr. Christopher Labs, a Montreal-based epidemiologist and cardiologist, said, “The most important theme of the debate about how to plan a long Thanksgiving weekend is when it comes to risk and benefit calculations. I think it’s about understanding that. ” “Nothing is 100% safe. Nothing is 100% dangerous.” Labos said Thanksgiving dinners have local case rates, whether families and guests are regularly exposed to strangers (such as when they have school-age children), and whether their immunity is weakened. , Family members who said that some factors need to be considered when planning. Planning should be complicated by the available case data published by the state. Some critics say it’s not enough.. Turkey’s sales hit a pandemic According to farmer Derek Edwards, the uncertainty and limits of collection size during the last Thanksgiving holiday were reflected in the sale of turkeys. “All bird sales and turkey [sales] During the pandemic, he collapsed just because he couldn’t get together as a group. “ Edwards owns a turkey farm in Richmond and says his family has been farming for over a century. He is a member of a third-generation farmer who raises turkeys, and his grandfather still lives on the farm. Edwards measures the largest pumpkin on his farm. He is the third generation of a family raising turkeys on Richmond Farm. (Bennermus / CBC) Currently, the farm is home to 4,000 two-week-old birds that are fattening for Christmas. Families usually have large gatherings at Thanksgiving. They grow all Thanksgiving staples on their farms, including cranberries and pumpkins. However, Edwards says there will be a small rally this year for the pandemic. “We kept it small in a pandemic just to keep everyone safe,” he said. Edwards hopes that turkey sales will recover slightly this year as reunions are allowed in some areas.

