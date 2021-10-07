Peterborough Secondary School advised to reintroduce masking and social distance to stop the COVID epidemic.





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> coronavirus Director of Public Health and Education in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Secondary schools are encouraged to reintroduce measures to stop the Covid-19 epidemic. Advice issued by the directors of public health and education in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough shows that the three districts of Cambridgeshire have the fastest rising Covid-19 rate of all 333 UK municipal areas. It is included in the table of the districts you have. East Cambridgeshire, Huntingdonshire, and Fenland are all on the list of the top 20 regions with the fastest rising infection rates. All of these regions show higher than average infection rates in East of England and England by September 28. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Peterborough continues to have a high rate. Currently, only Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire are below the regional or England average. Data show that more than 50% of recent infectious diseases in all regions of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are in groups aged 0 to 17 and are associated with students returning to school in early September. .. But recently, as the infection began to spread to families, there was also a slight increase in the elderly group. As a result, recommendations were made to all secondary school principals across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to strengthen precautions and stop the Covid-19 epidemic. This advice covers the next three weeks up to the half year and includes: Secondary schools will reintroduce face coverings into communal spaces rather than classrooms.Elementary school staff may want to consider the same arrangement The social distance of staff within the school building, including shared spaces such as staff rooms. Also, if possible, it is advisable to hold a practical staff meeting. All visitors to the school must wear a face cover in the school building All non-essential events for parents to visit the school will be moved virtually Secondary schools should promote and monitor the intake of the LFD test and Covid-19 vaccination twice weekly for all staff and students. Elementary school staff should also do this, and staff need to remind them of its importance. Jonathan Lewis, Education Director at the Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, said: Therefore, we recommend these measures to prevent more vulnerable students and staff from being infected with the virus or being taken back to others. A 12 to 15 year old vaccination program is currently underway at our school and we are pleased with its acceptance as long as this provides additional protection. ” Joti Atli, Director of Public Health in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: It is clinically vulnerable. These are the wise precautions I recommend. Immunization campaigns currently underway at schools provide greater protection for school children, teachers and families. “

