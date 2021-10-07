Sisters of a pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 recommend vaccination to others





This Thanksgiving will be tough for Carol Charles and her family. A 50-year-old child from Regina usually travels to his sister’s house in Edmonton for a vacation. However, Jennifer Rhodesbluff-Thomas died last month at COVID-19.She was about 29 weeks Pregnant With her 9th child. She was also unvaccinated and infected with the more dangerous delta mutant. read more: Unvaccinated pregnant Alberta woman dies of COVID-related infection “When they performed an emergency caesarean section, they explained to me that it was to help my sister take up more oxygen in her lungs, and at the same time she was unvaccinated, We have confirmed that it is preventable, “Charles said. “It was the most painful part when they told me it was preventable.” The story continues under the ad Charles said she last spoken to Rosebluff-Thomas a few days before the Caesarean section when her sister said she was dying. “I told her I wouldn’t worry about being with the kids,” Charles said in tears. Rosebluff-Thomas gave birth to a baby girl in late August. The baby survived, but the mother died a few days later, Charles said. read more: Calgary’s mom infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy meets her newborn son at Zoom She said her 35-year-old sister, a single housewife, had eight more children between the ages of 1 and 19. Charles takes care of Regina’s five children, the other three in Alberta with his father. She still doesn’t know where the baby will be raised. “My sister was giving very much. It was difficult for her to say no to her children or anyone,” Charles said. “She was such a donor, and it’s not fair that she isn’t here.”















2:25

A woman in Alberta was hospitalized a few days before her first COVID-19 vaccination appointment





A woman in Alberta was hospitalized a few days before her first COVID-19 vaccination appointment

The National Advisory Board on Immunity and the Canadian Obstetrician-Gynecologists Association recommend that pregnant women be vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine. The story continues under the ad Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief health doctor, recently emphasized that pregnant women are at increased risk of serious consequences of the infection. “With so much false information about pregnancy and vaccination spreading online, we want to assure Albertan that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant and lactating people,” she tweeted last month. “There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes childbirth problems.” read more: Why pregnant women are flooding the Canadian ICU Alberta Health Services spokesman Kelly Williamson said 14 pregnant women were admitted to the intensive care unit from July 15th to September 28th this year. All of them were unvaccinated, he said. “People who are pregnant, are about to become pregnant, or have recently given birth should be vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” Williamson wrote in an email. “Vaccines are safe and effective and are the best way to protect you and your baby from COVID-19.” He said there was no data available on how many pregnant Albertans died from the virus. The story continues under the ad read more: Doctors say the COVID-19 mutant puts pregnant women at greater risk, citing the “urgent” need for vaccines It’s too late to save her sister, but Charles said she hopes her story encourages immunization of other pregnant women. “(COVID-19 vaccine) is not guaranteed, but it helps,” Charles said. “It may not be able to stop you from getting sick, but it will help you get over it.” She said she had discussed immunization with her sister in the spring. Rosebluff-Thomas did not oppose the vaccine, so Charles thought she would be shot. She doesn’t know why her sister didn’t, she said.















2:01

Edmonton’s doctor says he called the woman to share her mother’s dying moment





Edmonton’s doctor says he called the woman to share her mother’s dying moment

NS GoFundMe page recently set up Rosebluff-One of Thomas’s friends helped her children. The story continues under the ad “Jennifer was a beautiful person and had a beautiful soul,” says Page. “She loved all the children and did her best to give them everything.” Charles said her niece and nephew were still shocked by her mother’s death and would be difficult for them because Thanksgiving wasn’t together. “This was our holiday, and that’s what we were preparing for:” She will have a Thanksgiving dinner with her five children this weekend as well. Charles said she especially misses her sister who keeps her company in the kitchen while she prepares meals. “It doesn’t look true, but it’s true,” Charles said of her sister’s death. “Without her, it’s a whole new life for all of us.” Jennifer Rhodes Bluff-Thomas, left, poses with her sister Carol Charles in this dateless handout.

Credits: Carol Charles via The Canadian Press

© 2021 The Canadian Press

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8249976/alberta-covid-19-preganancy-death-unvaccinated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos