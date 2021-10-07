State reports 680 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death





State health officials reported 680 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Thursday. According to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the average daily number of cases for 7 days is now 558, up from 466 two weeks ago and 317 last month. Since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020, there have been 93,881 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19, at which point 2,569 were hospitalized and 1,066 died.In the last three days, the CDC has reported a total of 39 deaths, 30 of which Regular review of death certificate It occurred between September 11th and 29th. According to the US CDC, more than 700,000 Americans have died from the virus nationwide. Hospitalizations were not updated Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday, there were 166 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals, 51 of whom were critical care and 21 were ventilators. .. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have decreased by 36% and the number of critical care patients has decreased by 73%. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined nationwide in recent weeks, especially in areas where delta variants have previously settled. However, incidents are still increasing in some states, including Maine. According to the US CDC, the state’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 267, the 17th highest in the state during that period, higher than the national 204 cases per 100,000 people. Another New England state, Connecticut, has the second lowest infection rate in the last seven days, with only 80 cases per 100,000. Immunization rates in Maine and Connecticut are about the same, but Connecticut immunization rates are more uniform across states. In Maine, there remains a large disparity between the southern coastal counties and the more rural inland counties. Dr. Nirave Shah, director of the main CDC, said on Wednesday that large pockets of unvaccinated people in some of these counties are where the virus is most prevalent and enough illness for people to be hospitalized. He said that it is also a place where it has become. Overall, Maine is currently receiving the 882,120th dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. This represents 65.6% of all residents and 74.5% of qualified 12 years and older. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 may be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the month if approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. In addition, the state has so far given 38,443 third doses of Pfizer vaccine to older mainners and people with weakened immunity. The US CDC recommends additional doses for these groups. This story will be updated. ” Previous Prison problems almost boil after Cumberland County declares an emergency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/10/07/state-reports-680-new-cases-of-covid-19-one-additional-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos