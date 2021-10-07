About 1 in 515 children in the United States lost a caregiver due to COVID: Study

(CBS)

More than 140,000 American children have robbed caregivers of color due to COVID-19-related deaths, according to a new estimate released Thursday by a team of international researchers, including members of the CDC’s COVID Response. The child was disproportionately affected.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, estimated that 142,637 children lost primary or secondary caregivers, with the highest loss of primary caregivers in California, Texas, and New York. Arizona, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia were the hardest hit when adjusted to the size of the child’s population.

Overall, the study found that one in 515 children lost a caregiver.

The report counts the deaths of people infected with COVID and those who did not have COVID but died as an indirect result of the virus, for example due to lack of access to medical services. Researchers analyzed US mortality data from April 2020 to June 2021 and calculated the difference in average monthly mortality between 2015 and 2019 compared to 2020 and 2021 as an “excess.” I looked into what I considered “dead.”

Color children were affected by disproportionateness. More than half of COVID-related deaths occurred in Caucasians, but nearly seven of the ten children who faced caregiver deaths as a result of these deaths were colored children. Two-thirds of California children who lost their primary caregivers were Hispanic. In New Mexico, the rate of primary caregiver deaths between Native Alaskan children was more than three times that of the population. Throughout the southern states, black children accounted for a larger share of caregiver deaths than a share of the population.

Nationally, one in 168 American Indian and native Alaskan children experienced the death of a parent or grandparent caregiver, compared to one in 753 white children.

Lead author Dr. Susan Hillis states that the findings highlight a “hidden pandemic.” She continued to wake up at night, wondering if federal agencies and non-governmental organizations should have acted faster to support these children, she said.

“In the midst of an emergency, when the house is on fire, you start paying attention to’what you have to do right away to save people’, and somehow it’s the kids I saw it too small and it was what I felt, “she said. Hillis is proposing to the agency to add another pillar to COVID response, focusing on the prevention of orphanages and the protection of children who have lost caregivers.

When Ed Kelly’s family died of chest pain from a heart attack just eight hours after going to an emergency clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, lack of available medical care was a major factor in his death in January. Say it. His widow Sunni say he chose not to go to the hospital, even though the clinic staff advised him to go to the hospital for fear of being infected with COVID-19. His sudden death left a big hole in the lives of Sunnis and her three daughters. 16-year-old Kate says she has a hard time talking about the pain she felt and is angry with what she has to deal with.

“I’m so angry that I lost my father right now,” she said. “That’s the main thing I’ve felt through all this, just anger.”

Assisting these children, especially after health officials and political leaders struggled to contain the latest fourth wave of infectious diseases and hospitalizations caused by the more contagious Delta variants. We present new challenges to child welfare advocates.

Losing a primary or secondary caregiver is associated with a variety of adverse health effects, including reduced self-esteem, increased risk of suicide, and violence. Some of these factors are already high among the Native American and Native Alaskan communities.

David Simmons, director of government affairs and advocacy for the National Indian Child Welfare Association, is culturally responsible for the flexibility that tribal nations need to properly care for children in grief. He said it is essential to provide in a way.

“We need to reduce our dependence on states and others to provide some services and increase our ability to fulfill our responsibilities as a sovereign state,” he said. “Tribes are ready to exercise these responsibilities and offer many of these services, but often given the scarcity of resources and the lack of functioning of those resources in the community. , It will be a big lift. “

The authors of the study recommend trying to reduce the trauma that these children are suffering by increasing investment in the already tense foster parent system in the United States and providing financial support to these families. doing. Sunnis said it would be difficult to keep up with the ongoing invoice flow after losing income from her husband’s two jobs.

“I’ve seen children fight it because of my stress,” she said, adding that Ed provided health insurance to her family. “If you lose it and you take responsibility for your mortgage and try to find the benefits of your children and health insurance, it is at risk.”

In the future, Kate wants more attention to children dealing with the death of the caretaker and the failure to lose their parents.

“They aren’t physically hurt by the illness, but they have to deal with the heartache of losing their parents for the rest of their lives,” she said. “I feel that orphans should get that recognition.”