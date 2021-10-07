According to a Sanofi study, flu shots and Modena’s COVID-19 booster can be given during the same doctor’s visit.





With the arrival of autumn and potential “eccentric” warnings, many are prioritizing more urgent vaccinations this year. Thursday, Sanofi provided timely data show Elderly people can handle their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination needs in one stop. Interim results of co-administration of Sanofi’s Fluzone high-dose tetravalent vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 booster at the same physician’s visit were similar to those provided both individually, in addition to comparable safety and tolerability profiles. It has been shown to provide an immunogenic response. The study, conducted in the United States, included approximately 300 participants aged 65 and over who were eligible for the high-dose version of Fluzone and were vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 5 months before enrollment. .. Moderna’s application for the use of shots as a booster is being considered by the FDA. This result strengthens joint management recommendations in several countries, including the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, Sanofi said. Related: Studies have shown that Pfizer’s next-generation Prevnar 20 can be given for influenza vaccination. Similar results were obtained in a similar co-administration study of another vaccine conducted by Pfizer earlier this year. In this study of 1,727 people at 66 locations, Pfizer tested a June-approved Prevnar 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccination and an unnamed influenza vaccination. The co-administered vaccine provided the same protection, with a similar safety and tolerability profile, compared to when delivered at 1-month intervals. The company is also conducting a study in which Prevnar20 is co-administered with its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Related: After a $ 3.2 billion deal, Sanofi dumps the translated mRNA COVID vaccine, but hits the gas when switching to a modified molecule. Sanofi’s results say the company abandoned its efforts less than two weeks after revealing positive data from its mRNA coronavirus vaccine clinical trials. Sanofi said there was no reason to bring another mRNA COVID-19 shot to market so late, but the findings could shift gear and pursue vaccines for other pathogens.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/trial-shows-sanofi-s-fluzone-and-moderna-s-covid-19-shot-perform-same-when-given-same-doctor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos