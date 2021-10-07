Health
People with Delta usually feel this first
Experts say a highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It currently accounts for almost all new COVID cases in the United States. The overall number of cases has finally begun to decline, but the country is not far from the forest.It’s important to note the possibilities first Symptoms Being a delta infection, COVID-19 testing can be done quickly and isolated to prevent the disease from spreading to others. Read on to find out more-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..
Experts have found that the symptoms of Delta COVID tend to be different depending on whether they are fully vaccinated or not.
When vaccinated today, these are the most commonly reported early signs of COVID.
- headache
- sore throat
- I have a runny nose
- heat
- Persistent cough
They are likened to the symptoms of a common cold and are usually mild.
When unvaccinated, the symptoms are similar to the well-known symptoms associated with early strains of COVID-19, such as fever, severe coughing, and loss of taste and smell. Headache, sore throat, runny nose.
According to the CDC, the common symptoms of COVID-19 are:
- Fever or chills
- cough
- Shortness of breath or dyspnea
- Malaise
- Muscle and body pain
- headache
- New loss of taste and smell
- sore throat
- Stuffy nose or runny nose.
- Nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
It’s a long list, and just because you have a headache or runny nose doesn’t mean you’re infected with COVID-19. However, if you are experiencing unusual symptoms, it is advisable to have your COVID tested as soon as possible, even if you are fully vaccinated.
However, one of the early symptoms of COVID-19 remains the same. “Like other variants, the most common symptoms (early or late) appear to be completely asymptomatic, especially in young, healthy people.” Karen Jubanique, MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine Defeat the coronavirus.. “It has always been part of the secret to the success of this virus spread. Many people, especially young healthy people, are asymptomatic throughout the course of their illness, are not tested, do not isolate, and spread the virus. plug.”
If you experience any unusual symptoms, have your COVID tested and quarantine until you know the results.
Follow the basics and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Vaccine as soon as possible.Wear N95 if you live in an area with low vaccination rates maskDo not travel, social distance, avoid crowds, do not go indoors with people you have not evacuated (especially at bars), practice good hand hygiene, And to protect your life and the lives of others, please don’t access any of these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
