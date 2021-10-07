Latest: Pfizer Requests FDA OK Shots for Children 5-11 Years Old

New York — Pfizer is asking the US government to allow children aged 5 to 11 to use the COVID-19 vaccine.

If regulators agree, firing can begin within a few weeks. Pfizer has already announced in a youth study that low-dose vaccines appear to work and be safe.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech formally filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. FDA advisors will discuss the evidence on October 26th. To date, vaccines are only available to children aged 12, and many parents and pediatricians seek protection for younger children.

It can be difficult to get children to school because the coronavirus is still rampant in under-vaccinated areas.

Pandemic Details:

— Over 120,000 U.S. Children Caregiver died during a pandemic

— COVID-19 WHO working to obtain medical supplies North Korea

— Antivirus measures prevent thousands from being legally returned new Zealand

— Health officials say it’s okay to get infected with COVID-19 and the flu vaccination at the same time

What else is happening:

Seoul, South Korea — The World Health Organization has begun shipping COVID-19 medicines to North Korea. This may indicate that North Korea has eased one of the world’s toughest pandemic border closures and is receiving external support.

WHO states that it has begun shipping essential COVID-19 medicines through China’s Dalian port for strategic stockpiling and further dispatch to North Korea.

A WHO representative said the AP included emergency medical kits and medications. The country still claims to have a complete record of fighting the virus and has not reported cases of coronavirus. We recently rejected some Sinovac vaccines offered through UN-sponsored programs. Despite the burden on the crippled economy, it has severely restricted cross-border transportation and trade for the past two years.

Moscow — With a record 924 deaths reported Thursday, daily coronavirus deaths exceeded 900 for the second consecutive day.

The number of victims reached 929 the day before. Russian authorities are struggling to control the proliferation of new cases at a slow pace of vaccination and few restrictions.

The government’s Coronavirus Task Force reported 27,550 new confirmed cases on Thursday. This is an increase of almost 10% from the previous day. The number of new infections in Moscow surged by nearly 50% to 5,404.

Russia has the highest death toll in Europe, with more than 213,000 deaths in the pandemic. This is believed to be underestimated by many medical professionals.

Beirut — Northwestern Syria, owned by rebels, faces an unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, with aid agencies providing humanitarian and medical assistance, increasing hospital capacity, and vaccinating people. We are calling on the world to help secure vaccinations.

According to local authorities, the epidemic apparently caused by the more contagious delta mutation has overwhelmed hospitals in sick patients, causing oxygen deficiency. As of Tuesday, local rebels imposed a curfew while schools and colleges were closed and students were receiving distance learning.

The region is home to 4 million people, many of whom have been internally displaced after a decade of conflict in Syria.

“International assistance is urgently needed to prevent humanitarian disasters,” said Dr. Khaula Sawah, President of the International Federation of Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM). Millions of lives are at stake. “

According to UOSSM and World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, the percentage of positive tests (indicators of virus spread levels) is about 55%. According to World Vision, only 1.3% are vaccinated.

According to local medical authorities, the number of registered coronavirus cases in the area has reached nearly 77,000, with 1,357 deaths.

Hanoi, Vietnam — Vietnam airlines will resume domestic flights on Sunday after suspending operations in July to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a plan announced by civil aviation authorities on Thursday, in the first phase of resumption, passengers must be vaccinated at least once and have a negative virus test to board the plane. Airlines can only board half the number of seats on each plane.

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, a major city in northern Vietnam, will remain closed for domestic flights. City officials said Wednesday that they were not ready to accept a large number of travelers who could spread the virus.

The delta variant outbreak that began in July was the worst in Vietnam, infecting more than 800,000 people and killing more than 20,000. More than half of the 98 million population was blocked for almost three months.

Toledo, Ohio — The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States is declining, with new cases per day falling below 100,000 for the first time in two months.

Perhaps the summer surge is weakening. Government leaders and employers are trying to strengthen and expand their vaccine obligations.

Los Angeles has enacted one of the strictest vaccine obligations in the United States. The Governor of Minnesota is seeking vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and certified care workers. Health experts say there are still too many unvaccinated people. In New York, state-wide immunization obligations for all hospital and nursing home workers will be extended to home care and hospice employees on Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of deaths per day has decreased by about 15% since mid-September, averaging about 1,750. New cases have declined to just over 103,000 per day on average, a 40% decline in the last three weeks.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients has decreased by about a quarter from the most recent peak of about 94,000 a month ago.

