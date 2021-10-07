Health
If you’re depressed now, it can cause havoc in your brain later, new research says
Here’s an understatement: life is better when we are Happy.. Positive outlook can be improved even in the most disastrous days. Of course, the ability to keep a smile in the face of adversity and everyday life is not always easy.Everyone is sometimes in a bad mood or engages in a full-fledged match depression To varying degrees.But did you know that depression is also associated with increased risk? dementia??
for example, One study Was announced in Archive of general psychiatry We conclude that depression in old age has a 70% higher risk of dementia. But what about depression early in life? Do feelings of dissatisfaction in early adulthood also increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia decades later?
That was the question Attractive new research Conducted at University of California, San Francisco We set out to answer and the results that followed were convincing. Depression is a complex condition that requires individual attention, treatment, and understanding, but the results of this study motivate all of us to find the bright side of life. Should be.
Read to read more, and then don’t miss According to Betty White, the three main secrets of living up to 99 years old..
The authors of the study report that depression in early adulthood appears to have a detrimental effect on cognitive and thinking skills for the rest of life, independent of depression at other life stages.
Even after just 10 years, people who became depressed at the age of 25 were more likely to have cognitive decline by the age of 35. In addition, the same person was more likely to experience full-blown cognitive decline by the time he was old.
In a collection of about 6,000 older people, researchers found that those who reported struggling with depression in early adulthood were 73% more likely to experience cognitive impairment in old age. bottom. Similarly, older people who dealt with depression in mid-to-late adulthood were 43% more likely to report cognitive impairment in old age.
Overall, the research team concludes that early adult depression appears to predict the onset of dementia decades later. On the other hand, maintaining a certain degree of positivity between the 20s and 30s seems to retain the protective effect against cognitive decline in later years.
Related: Sign up for the latest Mind + Body News newsletter!
A complex set of statistical methods was adopted to predict the “average trajectory of depressive symptoms” of approximately 15,000 people of various ages. The large group was divided into three cohorts, young adults, middle-aged, and old, according to life stage.
Researchers also have other life stages, ages, genders, BMI, Education level, race, and Smoking status..
For the 6,000 older people who participated in the survey, the average age at the start of the survey was 72 years. From that point on, each person was inspected annually or semi-annually for up to 11 years.
All 15,000 study subjects were screened for depression by a 10-question survey. Symptoms of middle-aged to high depression were recorded in 13% of young adults included, 26% of middle-aged adults, and 34% of older people. Eventually, 1,277 people were diagnosed with at least some form of cognitive impairment.
Related: Research says how dance can help with depression
So why does depression today promote dementia tomorrow? Although uncertain yet, the authors of the study theorize that all of the extra stress hormones associated with depression actually impair the brain’s ability to form new memories.
“Several mechanisms explain how depression increases the risk of dementia,” said the first study author. Willa Brenowitz, Ph.D., MPH,of University of California, San Francisco School of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Weil Neuroscience Institute.. “In it, hyperactivity of the central stress response system increases the production of the stress hormone glucocorticoid, causing damage to the hippocampus, a part of the brain that is essential for the formation, organization and preservation of new memory. There is something that causes it. “
Related: According to science, the best exercise to combat stress
“In general, we found that the greater the depressive symptoms, the lower the cognitive ability and the faster the rate of decline,” explains Dr. Brenowitz. “We have found that older people who are presumed to have moderate or severe depressive symptoms in early adulthood experience cognitive decline for more than 10 years.”
More research is needed to refine and validate these findings, but the research team found that doctors, caregivers, and therapists likewise find a strong link between depression and dementia much more often. I think we should admit and discuss.
“Future work is needed to confirm these findings, but in the meantime, we need to screen and treat depression for a number of reasons,” concludes the senior research author. Christine Jaffe, Maryland, In the UCSF Division of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Epidemiology and Biostatistics.
Check out for more information One major effect of exercise on your happiness..
Sources
2/ https://www.eatthis.com/news-depression-dementia-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]