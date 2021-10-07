Rare side effects of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine kill Seattle woman Jessica Bague Wilson

NS 37 year old Seattle woman Raised in the Portland region and graduated from Oregon State University, he is the fourth person believed to have died in the United States from a rare blood coagulation complication associated with Johnson & Johnson. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccines, according to her family and health officials in Washington.

With the Washington State Health Department Public Health-Seattle and King County In another statement on Tuesday, she said she believed she had died of a complication called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.” This is also known as “vaccine-induced immunothrombogenic thrombocytopenia (VITT)”.

Neither state nor county authorities identified the woman by name, but her age “Late 30s” Matching date of death and county of residence Obituary published by The Oregonian / The Oregonian for Jessica Berg Wilson..

Local public health officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the fatal diagnosis of women. According to state officials, the death was the first in Washington and the fourth in the country for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to local officials, the woman was vaccinated on 27 August and died 12 days later on 7 September.

An obituary submitted to The Oregonian / Oregonian Live on behalf of Wilson’s family from a funeral home in Seattle severely criticized Wilson’s obligation to get the vaccine, saying he felt forced to get it. Tweet Attributing Wilson’s death to the vaccine was temporary, along with a link to the obituary. Labeled “misleading” Twitter has prompted opponents of the vaccine obligation to criticize anger on social media.

Seattle and King County officials quoted the CDC as having received more than 12 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines in early July, with few blood clotting problems and far fewer deaths. The CDC has nailed it in about seven severe blood clot cases per million women aged 18-49 years who received the one-shot vaccine. Conversely, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented 297 hospitalizations, 56 intensive care unit admissions, and 6 deaths for every 1 million women of that age group vaccinated. ..

“Like many drugs, the risk of serious adverse events is small, but not zero,” Seattle and King County officials said in a statement Tuesday. “It is essential that people have this information in order to make their own informed decisions.”

Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been closely monitored since the US Food and Drug Administration was suspended for 11 days. During april “From sufficient caution” as a scientist Studyed 15 vaccine-related cases The three had died by April, but the FDA and CDC determined that the benefits outweighed the risks and advised medical professionals on how to detect and treat rare blood clots. I received the vaccine.

That same month, Oregon officials said Death of a woman in Oregon In her 50s, she was linked to the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Health was unable to determine if Oregon citizens died from any of the COVID-19 vaccines and referred questions to the CDC. It was not possible to contact the CDC immediately to provide an answer.

The Oregon Department of Health states that the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered more than 390 million times, with overwhelming evidence of their efficacy and safety. Meanwhile, in the United States, more than 700,000 people have died of COVID-19, most of whom have not been vaccinated.

Symptoms of blood clotting syndrome associated with Johnson & Johnson usually occur in the first 1-2 weeks after vaccination and include severe headache, abdominal pain, nausea, swollen legs, and shortness of breath.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines do not raise the same coagulation concerns as the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Details other than those published in Wilson’s obituary are still lacking. Through a spokesperson, Wilson’s family refused to speak further with The Oregonian / The Oregonian the Monday before Washington authorities confirmed the cause of vaccine-related death.

Entry to CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting SystemNot listed, seems to explain Wilson’s case. It is stated that a 37-year-old woman who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson on September 2 went to the emergency room two days later because she felt sick and had back pain.It is unknown why the vaccination date does not match August 27 date Announced by local health authorities.

According to the case description in the federal database, a hospital examination was performed on the woman and she was sent home. The next day she returned by ambulance with bleeding and bleeding, and died two days later on September 7.

Wilson was born in Portland and attended Riverdale Grade School, Jesuit High School, and Oregon State University. According to her obituary, after graduating in 2007, she engaged in human resource management, married Tom Wilson in 2012, was a “great mother” and a “dedicated and supportive wife”. bottom. She states, “We have created a beautiful and quiet home for the family to prosper.”

She is with her husband, two daughters, three and five years old, two siblings, and her parents, Arthur. Gwenberg.. She seems to have been the granddaughter of former Portland Mayor Frank Ivancy.

According to the obituary, Wilson was “strongly opposed to vaccination, knowing that she was healthy and young and therefore at no risk of serious illness.” However, she was vaccinated because she wanted to be a “room mom” and was involved in educating her children.

Governor Jay Inslee Mandatory All childcare and kindergarten to high school employees, and volunteers against COVID-19 by October 18 as one tactic to combat the pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 Americans so far. Be fully vaccinated.Also published by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Similar mission For schools from kindergarten to high school.

“In the last few weeks of her life, the world was darkened by a strong vaccine obligation,” Wilson’s obituary reads. “The local and state governments have decided to consult her wisdom and deprive her of her right to enjoy freedom.”

The obituary continues as follows: “Slowly, every day, her freedom of choice was lost …. it sacrificed Jessica’s life.”

They and state officials “take vaccine safety very seriously,” and will continue to monitor evolving science, according to statements from Seattle and King County public health officials.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Washington Secretary of Health and Welfare Dr. Umea Shah said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s tragic and difficult to lose a loved one at any time, and it’s a very familiar pain in the last half of this pandemic.”

