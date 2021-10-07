Bay Area Health Officers Issue Standards to Remove Indoor Masking Requirements – CBS San Francisco





San Francisco (CBS SF) —Thursday, health officials from nine Bay Area jurisdictions released consensus on the standards needed to lift health orders that require facial cover in most indoor public spaces. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and the city of Berkeley lift indoor masking requirements in public spaces that are not subject to state and federal masking rules if all of the following occur: To do. The jurisdiction reaches the moderate (yellow) COVID-19 infected layer and stays there for at least 3 weeks, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).When

Hospitalization with COVID-19 in the jurisdiction is low and stable at the discretion of health officials.When

Eighty percent of the total population of the jurisdiction is fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson (no boosters considered). read more: Senate Department of Justice Report Details Scope of Trump’s Attempts to Use DOJ to Overturn Elections Also Eight weeks have passed since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by federal and state authorities between the ages of 5 and 11. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 need to keep the case rate low and add mask protection so they can stay in school. They can be vaccinated. Bay Area health officials issued an indoor masking requirement on August 3, following a surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from delta variants. Since then, regional data have receded and show that the Bay Area is currently one of the most vaccinated areas in the country. Removing the obligation to use indoor masks does not prevent businesses, nonprofits, churches, or others with public indoor spaces from imposing their own requirements, health officials said. “The mask and vaccine together protected the inhabitants of Alameda County and the Bay Area during the summer waves,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “We expect COVID-19 and the flu to be epidemic this winter, but increasing the number of people who are well protected from serious illness by vaccination can safely ease mask requirements. . “ California Face Mask Guidance It remains valid even after the local masking requirement has been lifted. This means that people who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 should continue to wear masks in businesses and indoor public spaces. California also requires people in medical facilities, public transport, and elderly care facilities to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. read more: A teenager was arrested after being pursued in Berkeley.Allegedly robbed victims at Walnut Creek’s Gunpoint Kindergarten to High School State Masking Guidelines It is also unaffected by changes in local health orders. “Contra Costa is back strong thanks to many healthy choices, such as being vaccinated, doing polite things, and wearing masks in areas where the risk of infection is a bit higher.” Chair Diane Barges said. “Thanks to all the residents for their role” on the Contra Costa County Supervisory Board. “It’s no coincidence that transmissions are delayed in Sonoma County. Public health interventions, including masking requirements, are working,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, a health officer in Sonoma County. “We believe that vaccination, outreach, education, and health orders all add layers of protection to COVID-19 in our community and save lives.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a statement Thursday in an environment where a stable cohort of fully vaccinated individuals is gathered and other safety measures are in place as long as the number of cases and hospitalization rates are stable or declining. Said that the indoor masking requirement will be lifted on October 15. Settings include offices, gyms, fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, indoor college classes, or other organized gatherings of individuals who meet regularly and not more than 100 people. .. The employer or host should also ensure that, among other safety measures, proper ventilation, recent outbreaks of COVID-19, and the absence of children and guests under the age of 12 are absent. “We are excited to be in a place where we can start relaxing mask requirements again. This is a direct fact of the fact that we have one of the highest immunization rates in the country. As a result, our cases have diminished, and our inhabitants have played their part in keeping themselves and those around them safe, “Breed said. “This is an important step forward for San Francisco, especially downtown. One of the things I keep listening to when talking to office workers and business leaders is that they are anxious to return to more normal daily life at work. That’s where they can interact with their colleagues. Our economy is recovering and the city feels like it’s rejuvenating again. This is another milestone in our recovery. . “ Other news: Napa police officer shoots a man pointing a gun at his father

..

