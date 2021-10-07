Do you have questions about Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11?I have an answer

The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccination Children 5-11 years — use child-sized doses.

Previously, shots taken by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could only be vaccinated in the United States by people over the age of 12. This was a great frustration for many pediatricians and parents. In particular, the less contagious delta variants are rampant in under-vaccinated communities and schools within them.

On Thursday, the two companies formally filed for low-dose emergency use between the ages of 5 and 11. Here’s what you can expect:

Q: How long can I start vaccination for children under the age of 12?

A: The first shots we are considering are shots aged 5-11. FDA advisers are expected to publicly discuss Pfizer’s evidence on October 26 and prepare to declare whether shots are safe and effective for about 28 million young people in that age group. I am.

If so, there is another step: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adviser decides whether to actually recommend that the child be vaccinated. CDC makes the final call.

Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s head of vaccines, said authorities would make a decision “preferably within a few weeks” after Pfizer submitted the data.

Q: Do younger children take the same doses as teens and adults?

A: No. Pfizer aims to give people aged 5 to 11 one-third of the dose given to everyone over the age of 12.

Q: Why do younger children need vaccines?

A: Viruses generally cause more serious illness in older people than in children. But sometimes it can be terrible even for young people.According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 killed at least 520 children in the United States

Delta variants also caused a surge in infectious diseases in children, leaving schools fully open and making it more difficult to get students into class. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey said nearly a quarter of parents with children in their class had to be quarantined this fall because they could be exposed to the virus. I am.

Q: What is the evidence that child-sized shots work?

A: Pfizer studied low doses with 2,268 volunteers in this age group and gave them two-thirds of the vaccine and the remaining dummy shots. According to the company, vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years have developed antibody levels that fight the coronavirus as strong as what would be obtained after a normal-strength injection.

Q: Was the vaccine safe for young people?

A: Young children experienced the same or temporary side effects as teenagers, such as arm pain and pain.

One of the very rare risks of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is usually heart inflammation in young men or boys. The CDC prevented approximately 5,700 COVID-19 cases, 71 hospitalizations, two deaths, and 69 or less heart inflammations in this shot for every 1 million fully vaccinated boys aged 12 to 17 years. I presume it will cause. Scientific studies find it difficult to detect such rare problems, so regulators need to discuss potential risks in low-dose shots for younger children.

Q: If cleared, will the child-sized vaccine be offered in a special package?

A: Yes, to avoid confusing medications, Pfizer will ship specially marked vials for children, including low doses.

Q: How about vaccinations for children under 5 years old?

A: Stay tuned: Survey results are planned for later this year.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.