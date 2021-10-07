Health
Do you have questions about Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11?I have an answer
The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccination Children 5-11 years — use child-sized doses.
Previously, shots taken by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could only be vaccinated in the United States by people over the age of 12. This was a great frustration for many pediatricians and parents. In particular, the less contagious delta variants are rampant in under-vaccinated communities and schools within them.
On Thursday, the two companies formally filed for low-dose emergency use between the ages of 5 and 11. Here’s what you can expect:
Q: How long can I start vaccination for children under the age of 12?
A: The first shots we are considering are shots aged 5-11. FDA advisers are expected to publicly discuss Pfizer’s evidence on October 26 and prepare to declare whether shots are safe and effective for about 28 million young people in that age group. I am.
If so, there is another step: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adviser decides whether to actually recommend that the child be vaccinated. CDC makes the final call.
Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s head of vaccines, said authorities would make a decision “preferably within a few weeks” after Pfizer submitted the data.
Q: Do younger children take the same doses as teens and adults?
A: No. Pfizer aims to give people aged 5 to 11 one-third of the dose given to everyone over the age of 12.
Q: Why do younger children need vaccines?
A: Viruses generally cause more serious illness in older people than in children. But sometimes it can be terrible even for young people.According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 killed at least 520 children in the United States
Delta variants also caused a surge in infectious diseases in children, leaving schools fully open and making it more difficult to get students into class. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey said nearly a quarter of parents with children in their class had to be quarantined this fall because they could be exposed to the virus. I am.
Q: What is the evidence that child-sized shots work?
A: Pfizer studied low doses with 2,268 volunteers in this age group and gave them two-thirds of the vaccine and the remaining dummy shots. According to the company, vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years have developed antibody levels that fight the coronavirus as strong as what would be obtained after a normal-strength injection.
Q: Was the vaccine safe for young people?
A: Young children experienced the same or temporary side effects as teenagers, such as arm pain and pain.
One of the very rare risks of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is usually heart inflammation in young men or boys. The CDC prevented approximately 5,700 COVID-19 cases, 71 hospitalizations, two deaths, and 69 or less heart inflammations in this shot for every 1 million fully vaccinated boys aged 12 to 17 years. I presume it will cause. Scientific studies find it difficult to detect such rare problems, so regulators need to discuss potential risks in low-dose shots for younger children.
Q: If cleared, will the child-sized vaccine be offered in a special package?
A: Yes, to avoid confusing medications, Pfizer will ship specially marked vials for children, including low doses.
Q: How about vaccinations for children under 5 years old?
A: Stay tuned: Survey results are planned for later this year.
___
The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/10/questions-about-pfizers-vaccine-for-children-5-11-weve-got-answers.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]