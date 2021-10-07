CDC encourages influenza vaccination to ease the burden on the healthcare system

Lockdowns have helped keep the flu season historically calm both in the United States and around the world, but US officials are afraid of the more serious seasons this fall and winter. They say they are unlikely to get a flu shot.

At a press conference to release Survey data Leading health experts said Thursday morning that the coronavirus is still circulating across the country and that nearly one in four people at high risk of flu-related complications are not willing to get the flu vaccine. He said he was particularly concerned about what he was showing.

Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts did not yet know how serious the flu would hit the United States this fall, but other respiratory infections have already occurred. He said it had recurred. RSV, It is a common cause of pneumonia and bronchitis in infants and is a serious threat to the elderly. NS CDC’s latest weekly influenza report Only Wyoming has reached “moderate” levels of influenza.

Dr. Warrensky points out that there was no protective immunity that he might have acquired if he got sick because there was very little flu last year, and vaccinated everyone over 6 months. I urged you. “The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over, and Risk of both flu And the Covid-19 cycle could put additional strain on hospitals and front-line healthcare professionals, “she said.