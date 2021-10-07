Health
CDC encourages influenza vaccination to ease the burden on the healthcare system
Lockdowns have helped keep the flu season historically calm both in the United States and around the world, but US officials are afraid of the more serious seasons this fall and winter. They say they are unlikely to get a flu shot.
At a press conference to release Survey data Leading health experts said Thursday morning that the coronavirus is still circulating across the country and that nearly one in four people at high risk of flu-related complications are not willing to get the flu vaccine. He said he was particularly concerned about what he was showing.
Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts did not yet know how serious the flu would hit the United States this fall, but other respiratory infections have already occurred. He said it had recurred. RSV, It is a common cause of pneumonia and bronchitis in infants and is a serious threat to the elderly. NS CDC’s latest weekly influenza report Only Wyoming has reached “moderate” levels of influenza.
Dr. Warrensky points out that there was no protective immunity that he might have acquired if he got sick because there was very little flu last year, and vaccinated everyone over 6 months. I urged you. “The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over, and Risk of both flu And the Covid-19 cycle could put additional strain on hospitals and front-line healthcare professionals, “she said.
The investigation was commissioned by National Institute of Infectious Diseases, A non-profit organization. Its medical director, Dr. William Schaffner, said the overall vulnerability to influenza could be even higher this year “due to mitigation of the Covid-19 mitigation strategy, increased travel and reopening of schools.” I did.
In mid-August, more than 1,110 respondents aged 18 and over in all 50 states and the District of Columbia answered questions investigating their attitude toward influenza. COVID19; Pneumococcal infection, Can cause pneumonia, sepsis, meningitis. And the intent of vaccination.
The response clarified the tension between beliefs about the value of influenza vaccination and the intention of influenza vaccination. Sixty-one percent of respondents agreed that the best preventive measure against influenza was shot, but 44% said they were unsure whether to get the flu vaccine. Or I didn’t mean to.
However, the coronavirus pandemic is Actions that may help mitigate the effects of the flu. Almost half of the people surveyed said they were more likely to be at home from work or school if they were ill because of a pandemic, and 54% said they would wear a mask at least occasionally during the flu season.
However, there were racial disparities. Compared to just 46% of white respondents, 73% of black respondents and 62% of Latino Americans said they would wear masks during the flu season. Black and Latino respondents were more likely than white respondents to be more concerned about being infected with Covid and the flu at the same time.
Dr. Warensky said influenza vaccination rates are nationwide It was stable at about 52% year-on-year, but criticized what she called the “gap gap” in flu vaccination. Whites accounted for 56% and blacks 43%.
Patsy Stinchfield, Nurse Practitioner Minnesota for childrenElect, chairman of the Infectious Diseases Foundation, a pediatric medical system, said it is safe for people to receive the flu and Covid shots (including boosters) at the same time.
Dr. Warensky also warned that infant influenza vaccination coverage dropped from 64% in the previous year to 59%. 2019-2020 seasonAccording to her, 199 children died of the flu, about 80 percent of whom were unvaccinated.
