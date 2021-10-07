Colorado’s hospital system requires vaccines on the organ transplant list: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





Switch captions Michael Sheagro / Getty Images

Michael Sheagro / Getty Images Corona’s large hospital system does not provide organs if people on the organ transplant waiting list refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because of the “significant risk that the virus poses to transplant recipients.” It states. UC Health, which operates 12 hospitals from its headquarters in Aurora, Colorado, has long standardized demands on many organ recipients or donors to vaccinate against hepatitis B and MMR vaccinations. It states that it is a practice. Organ waiting list status depends on COVID-19 vaccine The hospital system added COVID-19 to the vaccine list a few weeks ago. But this change is now in the spotlight after Colorado lawmaker Tim Geitner has published a case of a woman whose hospital said she wasn’t likely to get a kidney transplant because she wasn’t vaccinated. “UC Health denies life-saving treatment,” Republican lawmaker Said on twitter.. In a letter posted by Geitner, the woman was informed that she would remain on the waiting list for her kidneys, but an image of the letter from UC Health shows her status as “inactive” until vaccinated. .. Geitner shared online. Unvaccinated people are at much greater risk, says the hospital system Hospital officials told NPR that they could not share or confirm information about a particular patient. However, in response to the surge in questions about that policy, UC Health said People who receive organ transplants are subject to many health requirements on a daily basis, from medications to prevent rejection, to refraining from tobacco and alcohol, to vaccination. According to the report, the “overwhelming majority” of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. UC Health.. And it says that organ recipients are at high risk of the worst consequences from the coronavirus. “According to various studies, 20% to 30% of unvaccinated transplant recipients infected with COVID-19 have died,” the hospital system said in a recent update posted late Wednesday. According to UCHealth, vaccine requirements and other measures are “implemented to ensure that patients are most likely to recover and have good results.” At the end of the summer, UC Health adopted vaccine requirements for all employees in hospitals and other facilities. “Unvaccinated people are about 50 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated, and about 300 times more likely to die if infected,” the hospital said. Said at that time.. Organ Transplant Group Supports COVID-19 Vaccine The waiting list for organ transplants is highly competitive, with hopeful recipients significantly outpacing the available kidneys, livers and other organs that become available each year. “On a particular day, there are about 75,000 people on the active waiting list for organs.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “But there are only about 8,000 dead organ donors each year, each donating an average of 3.5 organs. Living donors donate an average of about 6,000 organs a year. “ Both this year American Liver Foundation And that National Kidney Foundation Due to weakened health, we are seeking extensive access to COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for organ recipients.

