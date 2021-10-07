Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease Revives Long View Face-to-face Event | Local News

On Saturday, hundreds of people with different flowers walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be back as a face-to-face event on Saturday. Participants will meet at Gregg County Hall from 8am on Saturday. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 9am and the walk will start from 9:15 am to 9:30 am.

Jennifer Bowling, Head of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association, said: “Many are caregivers. This year is a very lonely year and a half. It’s really hopeful to see people gathering in the community and traveling the same way.”

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is raising funds to support educational activities and support for families with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as well as research to find cures for the disease. Alzheimer’s disease is becoming more prevalent, according to Bowling. She said one in three people is expected to suffer from the disease and is currently affecting more people than breast and prostate cancer combined.

“We need to be educated there as the growth of the disease is becoming more common,” she said. “It’s becoming a crisis.”

Last year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held virtually in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Bowling, participants were invited to walk wherever they were.

She explained that this year the walks will be held directly with the safety protocol in place. The protocol includes contactless registration. Participants must register before attending on Saturday. This includes registering children who may be walking with their parents, she said. If unregistered people participate, Bowling said volunteers have a QR code that can be scanned to register on their personal device.

T-shirts and medals will be mailed to participants this year. Sanitary stations, gloves and face masks will be available. Individuals are required to have a social distance of 6 feet and there is no designated race start, she said. Instead, people are asked to start walking whenever they choose to help promote social distance.

KETK meteorologist Marcus Bagwell will host the event. Students at Longview High School sing the national anthem, and Scouts from Boy Scout Unit 613 raise the flag in court. A local Pilates instructor, Anabes Baker, will take you on a warm-up walk.

“This event couldn’t have happened without the committee,” Bowling said. “Thanks to the local volunteers for helping the committee.”

She said about 200 people will be attending. Bowling said dogs are welcome if they are tied to a leash and individuals can bring a stroller.

Participants carry flowers that have different meanings when walking. Orange flowers mean that the individual is in favor of the cause. The yellow flowers represent the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The blue flowers represent participants with Alzheimer’s disease. Purple flowers mean that an individual has lost someone due to illness.

“It’s beautiful. The morning of the walk is gorgeous because of all the colors of the flowers,” Bowling said. “It’s a personal effort and mission, as anyone who has them really understands what it means. I want the community to help find the first white flowers that represent survivors of Alzheimer’s disease. is.”

If you are interested, you can register to participate by accessing the following site. alz.org/walk.. Registration is free, but donations are required to support the Alzheimer’s Association.