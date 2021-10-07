Doctors remove 4 inch pieces of cement from the human heart





When a 56-year-old man experienced chest pain and two days of dyspnea and went to the emergency room, doctors found a 4 inch (10 cm) piece of cement in his heart. NS report Published by New England Journal of Medicine On October 2, a man was found to have undergone minimally invasive surgery known as vertebroplasty last week to treat a compression fracture of the spine. After the test, the report said doctors had found a “foreign body in the heart.” “The patient underwent emergency cardiothoracic surgery,” the report read. It went on to say that doctors found a fragment of cement embolism resulting from a male vertebroplasty procedure that punctures the male heart and right lung. According to the information from Johns Hopkins MedicineKyproplasty injects a specific type of cement into an individual’s vertebrae, creating space for treatment with a device such as a balloon. This procedure may be recommended by a doctor for cancer-damaged vertebrae or specific spinal fractures. The procedure was not risk-free, one of which affected men. “Cement embolism is described as a complication of vertebroplasty. Cement can leak into the venous system and harden and embolize,” he said. New England Journal of Medicine read. Other risks outlined by Johns Hopkins Medicine include increased infection, bleeding, and back pain. LiveScience reported that vertebroplasty was usually safe and less than 2% of those who performed the procedure experienced complications, according to the American Association of Neurosurgeons. The doctor finally removed the piece of cement, which repaired the crevice in the pierced man’s heart. New England Journal of Medicine The man had no postoperative complications and was reported to have nearly recovered one month after surgery. This piece of cement wasn’t the only recent foreign body that doctors had to remove from individuals. Newsweek soon report A Lithuanian doctor removed metal from the man’s stomach. They found screws, nails and knives. They all weighed about 1 kilogram, or just over 2 pounds. Men reportedly started eating metal objects for a month after quitting alcohol. BBC news. He began to suffer from severe abdominal pain, and scans revealed metal objects in his stomach. “During three hours of X-ray controlled surgery, all foreign bodies in the patient’s stomach, including the smallest, were removed,” said surgeon Sarnas Dylidenas. Newsweek Contacted Gabe Weininger, the author of New England Journal of Medicine I’ll report it for further comment, but I didn’t get a response by the press time.

