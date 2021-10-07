A woman in Washington died after a rare vaccine-related blood clot





October 7, 2021-Washington woman died of rare blood coagulation syndrome after receiving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination, State health authorities Said. A woman who was a resident of King County in her late 30s was the first person in the state to die of vaccine-related deaths. clot.. She was shot on August 26 and died more than a week later on September 7. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” said Umair Shah, MD, Minister of Health. In the statement.. “Loss of a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult pain and has become too familiar in the last year and a half. Pandemic.. “ Cause of death is due to thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, or TTS, City and county health authorities Said on Tuesday.Syndrome is rare, but it is a serious condition that causes it Blood clot There are few platelets. It has been identified as a rare complication associated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and symptoms develop 2 weeks after vaccination. The CDC’s clinical immunization safety assessment project confirmed the woman’s diagnosis, said health officials in Seattle and King County. The CDC has reported three other deaths nationwide. vaccinationRelated syndrome. In April, the CDC suspended approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to study the risk of rare blood coagulation complications. Later that month, the CDC lifted the suspension after determining that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks. Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are not associated with this condition. Vaccine complications are rare and occur in about 7 out of 1 million vaccinated women between the ages of 18 and 49. To CDC.. Complications are even more rare for women over the age of 50 and men of all ages. Of the 15 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine CDC identified 47 cases of syndrome. The majority have recovered. The CDC advises patients to see a doctor after vaccination if they have symptoms such as shortness of breath. Chest pain, Swelling of the legs, Abdominal pain, severe headacheEasy to bruise, or small blood stains under the skin.

