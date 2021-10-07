You may finally find out the cause of “COVID toes”

A mysterious condition known as “COVID toes” may finally explain.

A frostbite-like rash that appears on a person’s toes after catching COVID-19 has been found to be a possible sign of a runaway immune response in which the body attacks its tissues.

Early in the pandemic, COVID toe cases began to occur, and at that time scientists had some thoughts as to why this condition appeared. Live science previously reported .. For example, some dermatologists skin Chilblains Pain and ridges known as chilblains inflammation Others suspected that a small blood clot on the toe could be the cause.

Other viral diseases, measles It was not always surprising that COVID-19 could do so, as it can cause skin rashes.But now, the results of a new study published on October 5th British Journal of Dermatology , Suggests why red-purple papules appear on the toes and sometimes on the fingers.

In a new study, the team recruited 50 patients who were referred to the dermatology department at Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris after the first onset of chilblain-like lesions. All patients were hospitalized in April 2020 near the start of the pandemic.

Researchers, most of their research participants are at a high level Autoantibodies Protein produced by Immune system It inadvertently attacks the body’s own tissues. They also found evidence that participants showed rampant activity of a protein called type 1 interferon compared to healthy individuals. This turns on genes that fight pathogens in immune cells. These interferons help fight off the virus, but human cells can suffer collateral damage in the process.

Research participants also have their lining blood The authors said that the blood vessels were damaged, which could have caused a purple rash to appear on the toes.

These findings are consistent with the findings of a very small study published in the journal in 2020. Skin pathology , The New York Times reported .. Although the study included only three patients, a strong immune response by interferon suggested that the trio developed a toe rash. This violent immune response coronavirus However, it may also have resulted in a prolonged rash, the authors suggested in their report.

At the time of the study, nearly 60% of patients showed symptoms consistent with mild COVID-19, such as loss of smell and cough, but all were negative for the virus in PCR tests. In general, COVID toes usually appear 1 to 4 weeks after a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and the rash can last for months. Guardian reported .. Therefore, given that a rash can appear after the virus has been removed from the system, it is surprising that someone will test negative for COVID-19 despite having a COVID-related rash on the foot. It’s not that.

(In context, three participants in the 2020 cutaneous pathology study were also tested negative for COVID-19 at the time of the study.)

In addition to the coronavirus, other triggers for chilblains include the following illnesses: Lupus , None of the study participants had; exposure to the unlikely cold in spring, the authors said in their report. Overall, available clues suggest that the patient’s rash is associated with COVID-19 infection, given that the chilblain-like rash diminished and flowed in the COVID-19 wave in 2020. The authors wrote in the report.

The team collected blood samples and skin biopsies from patients and examined them for various signs of immune system activation. They also compared these samples with those collected prior to the pandemic from healthy individuals and those who experienced seasonal chilblains caused by the cold.

They found that there was a significant overlap in the results of patients with estimated COVID toes and those with seasonal chilblains. Both had autoantibodies and showed signs of increased type I interferon activity. The authors write that the findings suggest that the conditions arise from the general mechanism of a runaway immune response, although the immune response itself is triggered by different triggers in different scenarios.

Podiatrist Dr. Ivan Bristow told Guardians that for most people, COVID’s toes will eventually heal spontaneously without the need for medication. However, for those who have a slow cure of the rash, new studies may offer useful treatments, he said. For example, according to the results of a study, topical or systemic anti-inflammatory agents such as steroids may be effective in treating COVID toes, the New York Times reported.

Originally published in Live Science.