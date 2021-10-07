Fox News host Will Cain falsely claims that the vaccine is more dangerous to children than COVID-19.

Will Cain, the host of Fox News, falsely claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is more dangerous to children than COVID-19, citing an open system database that is often misused for advertising. Vaccine false alarm..

“We know from the VAERS report—the vaccine side effect report—and, albeit incompletely, we know that the risk to children from the vaccine outweighs the risk to COVID,” says Cain. “Fox News Prime Time” October 1st.. “This comes in the form of hospitalization.”

“When I was a kid, I was more likely to go to the hospital because of the vaccine than because of COVID,” Cain continued. “It’s data from CDC and VAERS.”

VAERS stands for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, not “Vaccine Adverse Effect Report”.The federal database is open to everyone, and reports to the database are not validated before it is made public, so vaccine opponents and activists Other fox news hosts..

PolitiFact consulted with pediatric and infectious disease data, research and experts. Cain’s remarks turned out to be inaccurate.

Children are generally better at COVID-19 than adults. However, the disease presents a much greater risk than vaccines that have proven to be safe and effective. Recommended for 12 years and older According to public health agencies and medical associations. To date, children over the age of 12 are only approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Sean O’Leary, a professor at the University of Corona and Vice Chairman of the Infectious Diseases Commission, said: Diseases of the American Pediatric Society.

one September CDC Report “The hospitalization rate was 10 times higher in unvaccinated adolescents than in fully vaccinated adolescents,” COVID-19 said. Another study From July, it is estimated that every 1 million Pfizer vaccines given to children aged 12 to 17 can prevent an average of 215 COVID-19 infections in boys and 183 in girls.

Moreover Website, The agency contradicts Cain’s claim:

“The CDC continues to recommend that everyone over the age of 12 be vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 illness and related long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death. The known risk of serious complications far outweighs the risk of rare side effects to vaccination, including the potential risk of myocarditis and peritonitis. “

“Will Kane’s claim is completely false and inconsistent with actual data,” said Dr. Mark Schleiss, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Minnesota.

Payton Nguyen, 12, received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Lakera Thorne on May 13, 2021 at the Providence Edwards Life Sciences Vaccination Site in Santa Ana, California. (AP)

VAERS cannot establish a causal relationship

Cain said in a broadcast that his claim to hospitalization of children with the vaccine was based on VAERS, a database he admitted to be “incomplete.”

VAERS are useful to researchers and help them identify patterns for collecting data and further investigating. However, experts say the report to VAERS has not been scrutinized before going online, so the napkin-backed calculations are unreliable and not sufficient to indicate the cause and effect.

“VAERS does not determine causality. It is just a fail-safe safety signal,” Schleiss said. “Children may be vaccinated with COVID, play basketball, have a broken leg and be hospitalized.”

“This is a common misuse of VAERS data,” added Dr. Dean Blumberg, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California, Davis.

NS Disclaimer The VAERS website states that “the VAERS report alone cannot determine whether a vaccine is the cause or cause of an adverse event or illness”, “contains incomplete, inaccurate, accidental or unverifiable information.” It may have been. ” Anyone accessing VAERS should click the button to indicate that they have read and understood the disclaimer.

PolitiFact reviewed VAERS and identified approximately 1,000 reports of hospitalization for children aged 12 to 17 years since May, which was the subject of Pfizer Shot. This is a small proportion of about 14.5 million children aged 12 to 17 years who have been vaccinated at least once, and about 12 million are fully vaccinated. CDC..

Carefully selected numbers

Another issue was Cain’s data. According to doctors, this was a pick-up, not from VAERS, but from another vaccine sequelae database.

When asked for evidence to support his claim about the hospitalization of a child caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, Cain was not VAERS through a Fox News spokesperson, Slides from the June presentation According to the CDC Vaccination Implementation Advisory Board.

NS slide Citation data from new vaccine Database, v-safe, Use surveys sent from smartphones to collect information from voluntarily registered vaccinated people.

By mid-June, 0.1% of v-safe registrants aged 12 to 15 received “emergency / hospital care” after the first dose of Pfizer and 0.2% after the second dose, according to the slide. Received.

Like VAERS, v-safe databases have many limitations and the responses collected are It can not be used Establish a causal relationship. “It’s by no means a typical sample,” O’Leary said. “It’s (Cain’s) cherry-picking data, and we’re abusing the data to represent his position.”

“V-safe does not record the reason for hospitalization and cannot determine if the hospitalization was related to vaccination.” Recent CDC Review v-safe data

Its more recent report, published in August, reviewed v-safe responses through mid-July. Hospitalization was reported by 0.02% of v-safe registrants aged 12 to 15 years after the first Pfizer shot. 0.04% of registrants aged 12 to 15 years after the second dose. 0.02% of registrants aged 16 to 17 years after the first dose. Also, 0.03% of registrants aged 16 to 17 years after the second dose.

For COVID-19 hospitalization, Cain quoted preliminary hospitalization data from the CDC. COVID-NETBy September 25, we recorded 4,228 hospitalizations for children aged 0 to 17 years.

But experts said the data tend to be underestimated because COVID-NET is based on only 100 counties in 10 states. According to Schleiss, the data deficiencies should be obvious, as only 216,311 adults over the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

“What a hell, the average number of hospitalizations for 7 days, According to the CDC“At that pace, we’ll exceed the number of COVID-NETs in three days,” Schleiss said. COVID-NET is just a small sampling. “

American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association Offer More accurate numbers of child hospitalizations with COVID-19, according to experts.Those organizations It is listed By September 30, 22,429 children had been hospitalized, with a 0.9% hospitalization rate, based on reports from 24 states and New York City.

Other considerations

Cain’s allegations also obscured other realities about COVID-19, including that the disease killed hundreds of children and puzzled many. Long-term symptoms.. O’Leary said that an estimated 1 in 3,200 children infected with COVID-19 will develop MISC, a rare inflammatory syndrome.

Counted by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals 520 people died CDC to children from COVID-19 to September 30 based on reports from 45 states and New York City To tell According to the VAERS report, “a causal relationship with the COVID-19 vaccine has not been established.”

“There is no doubt that it is safer for children to be vaccinated with COVID and that unvaccinated children are at an overall higher risk of hospitalization,” Blumberg said.

Our ruling

“As a kid, I’m more likely to be admitted to the hospital because of the vaccine than COVID, which is data from the CDC and VAERS,” Cain said.

This claim relied on the false assumption that an unconfirmed report submitted to VAERS could establish a causal relationship. Doctors rejected Cain’s claim as false and misleading.

Experts said the data Cain provided to PolitiFact was carefully selected and that children were much more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccines.

Rating Cain’s claim as False.

