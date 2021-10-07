Health
What is a purge failure: overview, etc.
Purge disorders are defined as repetitive purging behaviors that affect weight and shape in the absence of them. overeating.. Purge behavior includes vomiting, excessive exercise, extreme fasting, and the use of laxatives or diuretics (drugs) to control weight. Purge disorders are serious and life-threatening disorders that can be treated.
This obstacle is “Other Specific Eating Disorders or Eating Disorders (OSFED)In the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illness (DSM-5), it was known as “Unspecified Eating Disorder (EDNOS)” in previous editions of DSM.
Elimination of disability symptoms
Eating disorders are complex and can present with a range of emotional, behavioral, and physical symptoms. The following symptoms are used to diagnose OSFED. Purge symptoms in particular include, but are not limited to:
- Express behaviors and attitudes that indicate that weight loss, diet, and food management are becoming major concerns
- I’m crazy about weight, food, calories, grams of fat, and diet
- Exclude or reject certain foods or food categories, such as lack of carbohydrates or fats
- Practice purging behaviors such as going to the bathroom after eating, misusing laxatives, showing signs and smells of vomiting, going long without eating, and abusing diuretics
- Avoid eating with others, look uncomfortable when eating with others, foster fear of eating in public
- Develop food rituals such as eating one type of food, eating the same food at the same time every day, keeping food out of touch, and chewing too much
- Skipping meals or eating a small portion of food
- Excessive exercise to “burn calories” even if you feel tired, unwell, injured, or tired
- Show extreme concern about weight and shape
- Check the mirrors often to see if they look flawed
- There is extreme mood unevenness
- Always cold
- can not sleep
- Dry skin, hair, nails
- Loss of concentration
- Menstrual and hormonal disorders such as: Lack of menstruation, irregular menstruation
- Weakness
- dizzy
- Tooth problems such as discoloration of teeth, Erosion,sensitivity
- We are experiencing complications of self-induced vomiting, including small bleeding in the eyes, lesions and scars on the hands, swelling of the salivary glands, and tooth problems such as discoloration of the teeth. Erosion,sensitivity
Cause
Eating disorders usually appear in late adolescence and early adulthood, but risk factors are often present in early adolescence. There is no clear cause for the purge failure, but there is a combination of causes.
Eating disorders (such as purge disorders) are often associated with other psychiatric disorders such as anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD), and problems with alcohol and substance abuse. In addition, genes and heritability also play a role in increasing the risk of developing eating disorders.
It can be due to certain personality traits, emotions, thought patterns, and biological and environmental factors.
Purge disorders are also associated with an increased risk of suicide and intentional self-harm.
Help is available
If you have suicidal ideation National suicide prevention lifeline so 800-273-8255 For support and support from trained counselors. If you or your loved one is at imminent risk, call 911.
diagnose
To be diagnosed with a purge disorder, you must demonstrate eating or eating behavior that causes clinically significant distress or disability, but do not meet the full criteria for other disorders, such as: Hmm. anorexia, Bulimia, Also Bulimia..
Identifying the complications of purging behavior (such as excessive exercise, vomiting, laxatives and diuretics) and purging behavior can help clinicians diagnose this type of eating disorder.
process
Treatment of eating disorders is usually more successful when detected earlier. Treatment includes an interdisciplinary approach, including guidance from doctors, registered dietitians, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, and, if necessary, other therapists.
The course of treatment depends on the severity of the disease. In many cases, a single treatment may not be effective for all people with eating disorders. Therefore, a separate approach may be required. Many people with eating disorders benefit from cognitive-behavioral therapy.
Genna Hymowitz, a clinical assistant professor at the State University of New York at Stony Brook University, told Verywell:
“Overall, very few studies are looking at treatments specifically tailored to purge disorders, but available studies are for individuals with purge disorders and anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa. It suggests that there is no significant difference in treatment results between individuals. ”
prognosis
In general, treatment of eating disorders is easier if you start treatment before the disorder becomes chronic. But even people who have experienced eating disorders for years can and do recover.
handle
Dealing with it can be difficult for family members and loved ones of people with eating disorders. A strong support network is essential.
It is important to respond to your needs and seek help when needed. Consider seeking counseling to help you overcome your emotions and situations. Mental health professionals can also help create tools to deal with.
If you are alive with a purge disorder, you can ask for help and know that there are many resources available to guide you along your journey.
Purge disorder vs. bulimia
The main factor that distinguishes between purge disorders and bulimia nervosa is that people with purge disorders do not develop bulimia. You may feel embarrassed or guilty after eating, which can occur even if you eat a small amount of food.
Hymowitz said: “One of the important things to keep in mind is that we are proposing changes to the criteria used to diagnose bulimia nervosa, which allows us to eat or not eat unusually. Individuals who feel out of control will be included. Large amounts of food.
“This may mean that individuals who may currently meet the criteria for purge disorders are considered to meet the criteria for diagnosing bulimia nervosa.”
Overview
Purge disorders are serious eating disorders that fall into the comprehensive term OSFED. In purging disorders, people are not bulimia nervosa and repeatedly use purging behaviors such as vomiting, excessive exercise, fasting, or the use of drugs that affect weight or body shape.
The condition can be diagnosed by behavioral standards. Treatment is an interdisciplinary approach, including guidance from doctors, registered dietitians, and mental health professionals.
A word from Verywell
Purge disorders are serious, but the good news is that they can be treated with early detection and intervention. If you or your loved one think you have a purge disorder, it is important to seek medical and psychological intervention as soon as possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Eating Disorders Are With Bing and Purge?
Bulimia nervosa and bulimia nervosa can be associated with both bulimia nervosa and purging. In addition, some people with anorexia nervosa may have anorexia or purge. This diagnosis is often referred to as the bulimia nervosa purge subtype of anorexia nervosa.
How is purging disorder different from anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa?
Purge disorders are different from anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. People with purge disorders usually do not make a fuss and weigh normally or even mildly overweight. In most cases, people with anorexia are underweight as defined by the Body Mass Index (BMI) and are unable to maintain a healthy weight.
In addition, people with purging disorders may feel guilty or shameful after eating a small amount of food, while people with bulimia often eat large amounts of food and feel out of control while eating. As a result, use some form or purge later (like vomiting).
How Does Purge Failure Affect Your Body?
Purge disorders can affect many parts of your body. Researchers have found that people with purge disorders have conditions that affect the teeth, esophagus, gastrointestinal system, kidneys, skin, cardiovascular system, and musculoskeletal system. Self-induced vomiting causes the most medical complications.
“The effect is similar to bulimia,” says Hymowitz. “Excessive vomiting can cause tooth decay, vitamin deficiency, electrolyte imbalances, and associated dehydration and heart problems, digestive difficulties, esophageal erosion, and mood swings.”
How do you help people with purge disorders?
People with purge disorders may have difficulty seeking help because of embarrassment or embarrassment. The best way to help people with purge disorders is to connect them with professionals who can help.
If you know someone with a purge failure, ask for help. If you don’t know a doctor who specializes in eating disorders, you can first talk to your primary care physician. Primary care physicians can contact registered dietitians and mental health professionals.
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) website has an entire dedicated section. Find help and support. This is also a good place to start.
In addition, Hymowitz said, “It is important to verify their experience and listen in a non-judgmental way. Keep the focus of your activities away from food, avoid comments on food, diet and appearance, and have nothing to do with food. Share our activities. “
