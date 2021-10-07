Effects of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

New studies show that the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines can lose their effectiveness over time.

Both vaccines lose some effectiveness, but are very good at protecting against hospitalization.

Some people are currently advised to take booster shots, but experts say the vaccine is still very effective overall. Vaccination may be the most important way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. However, researchers are trying to understand whether post-vaccination immunity declines over time. Recent studies show that protection from currently available mRNA vaccines declines months after vaccination. The questions the researchers tried to answer are: Will the available mRNA vaccine lose its effectiveness?

Funded by Pfizer Lancet Found that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine was 88% effective in preventing infection in the first month after the second dose, whereas it was only 47% effective in preventing infection after 5 months. Did. Researchers also found that the Pfizer vaccine was highly effective against delta mutants, with an effect of over 90% for about 4 months and then reduced to 53% about 5 months after vaccination. I also discovered that I did. However, the vaccine’s overall defense against hospitalization remained high, providing 93% protection up to 6 months after administration. The study analyzed the electronic health records of more than 3 million members of Kaiser Permanente in Southern California from the availability of the vaccine in December 2020 to August 2021. The findings suggest that the weakened immunity is due to the time elapsed since someone received the second dose, not to exposure to the delta mutant. “Our results support the high efficacy of BNT162b2 for hospitalization up to about 6 months after full vaccination,” the study authors write. “In the face of widespread adoption of delta variants.”

NS Recent research Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) found that 93% of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing illness, and more than 98% are seriously ill even 5 months after the second dose. We concluded that it was effective in prevention. The vaccine trial included 30,415 participants, 15,209 vaccinated with Moderna and 15,206 vaccinated with placebo. Researchers have shown that the Moderna vaccine continues to be effective in preventing COVID-19 and serious illness even after 5 months, while maintaining an acceptable safety profile and protection against asymptomatic infections. I did. “The message here does not mean that if you are vaccinated early, you are not protected. People who have been vaccinated recently may have experienced slight improvements,” he said. author Lindsey Baden, Maryland, BHW’s Infectious Diseases Division statement.. “But both groups benefit from protection compared to unvaccinated people.”

“Immune weakness occurs to some extent with all vaccines, but that does not mean that the vaccines will not function altogether.” David HirschwerkMD, an infectious disease specialist at Northwell Health in Manhasset, NY, told Healthline. “But over time, their effectiveness often diminishes,” he continued. He emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine remains “very effective” in preventing serious illnesses for well over 6 months. “But they are steadily diminished in their ability to prevent infection to any extent.” Eric UsherA family doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, he pointed out that diminished efficacy does not mean that you suddenly become vulnerable. “Because certain immune cells still remember how to protect you from serious illness,” he explained. “Vaccines prevent serious illness and hospitalization.” “People with breakthrough infections still work very well when vaccinated. They are much better than those who are not vaccinated and it is more difficult to spread the disease,” he continues. rice field.

Ascher said vaccination is expected to reduce immunity, and booster immunization can improve defense. He confirmed that many vaccines, such as tetanus and whooping cough injections, require booster immunity. “After vaccination, you’ll be protected all at once. Over time, your immune system may weaken, but it’s important to remember that you’re still protected,” he said. “Your body has many different cells that remain active after vaccination and can protect you from severe viruses.” With this in mind, according to Usher, the benefits of receiving booster immunization outweigh the risks. “So we now recommend boosters to those high-risk populations, allowing for that extra protection burst,” he said.

Ascher explained that with each new infection, the coronavirus has the opportunity to mutate or change its morphology slightly. “A virus is like a phone game. Every time a new case occurs, a new interpretation can spread.” He said new variants will be seen when the virus changes significantly. “Vaccines play a great role in protecting against circulating mutants, based on the work of mRNA,” he said. “But scientists predict that if the virus changes faster than people are vaccinated, they may need a whole new vaccine.” Hirschwerk agreed, “This is something that is being watched carefully.” Usher said we should all be vaccinated and seek boosts as soon as we have the opportunity. Because this is the best protection. He also pointed out that weakened immunity does not mean that vaccinated people are “no longer protected”, but that they are not well protected. “Imagine ground coffee beans. Over time, you can make good coffee, but the taste isn’t as strong as when you first ground the beans,” he said. “The medical community is expecting this. This is the mechanism of science and vaccination.”