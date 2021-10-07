San Francisco eases mask mandates for vaccinated people





San Francisco plans to relax face mask requirements in a limited environment, health officials announced Thursday. This change, scheduled to take effect on October 15, relies on stable or declining cases of coronavirus and hospitalization rates. In environments such as offices, gyms, fitness centers, religious gatherings, and college classes, all attendees are vaccinated and can be unmasked if their status is confirmed. The new rules apply only to meetings of no more than 100 people. The employer or host should also ensure adequate ventilation, ensure that there have been no recent outbreaks of Covid-19, and ensure that there are no children under the age of 12. California is one of the states with the lowest number of newly reported coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants. New York Times database.. In San Francisco County, 74% of all residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

“We are excited to be in a place where we can start relaxing mask requirements again. This is a direct fact of the fact that we have one of the highest immunization rates in the country. As a result, our cases have diminished. Our residents have played their part in keeping themselves and those around them safe, “said Mayor London Breed. “The city feels like it’s coming back to life,” said Breed, calling the relaxed restrictions “another milestone in our recovery.” On twitter.. The obligation to use indoor masks continues to apply in most other public places, including retail stores and other common areas such as the construction of elevators, lobbies and toilets, except when patrons are eating and drinking. , Bars and restaurants continue to be mandatory. Starting in late August, going indoors at bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms, and large indoor events in San Francisco requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. “Vaccines continue to be the way out of the pandemic, but Mask slows Delta-led surges, protects our critical hospital capabilities, while keeping businesses open and children going to school. We made it possible to return, “said Dr. Susan Philip of the city, a county health official.

