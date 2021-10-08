Oregon has reported an additional 59 COVID-19-related deaths. 3/4 of recent unvaccinated cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 59 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll increased to 3,959, the Oregon Health Department reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 1,453 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 339,556.

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, published Thursday, 75.6% of the 10,411 COVID-19 cases reported between September 26 and October 2 were vaccines. It turned out to have occurred in unvaccinated people.

There are 2,542 groundbreaking cases, accounting for 24.4% of all cases.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 46 years. Forty-nine breakthrough cases were associated with long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective long-term care facilities. There were 91 groundbreaking cases for people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 28,075 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people, OHA said. The report shows that the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now about four times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.5% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died. The average age of death for vaccinated individuals was 81 years.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the agency said.

“The number of breakthrough cases of the vaccine identified in Oregon remains very low compared to the more than 2.75 million Oregons who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine,” OHA added.

Weekly pediatric dashboard updates

OHA released the latest on Thursday Pediatric COVID-19 Case Data Dashboard Report In Oregon.

This dashboard replaces the previous report and is published every Thursday with the latest full week’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 699, 31 fewer than Wednesday. There are 173 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 14 fewer than Wednesday.

There are 51 adult ICU beds out of a total of 689 (7% availability) and 286 out of 4,236 non-adult ICU beds (7% availability).

October 7, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 51 (7%) 24 (7%) 5 (5%) 8 (9%) 5 (8%) 2 (20%) 5 (10%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 286 (7%) 72 (4%) 7 (1%) 91 (15%) 33 (8%) 4 (9%) 43 (11%) 36 (31%)

As of early Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported 78 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom were in the ICU and 10 were on ventilator. According to the hospital, 13 of the 15 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 61 of the 78 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms...

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Thursday that 16,508 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of the total, 1,224 were the first dose, 1,360 was the second dose, and 3,546 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 10,340, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 11,692 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,079,816 doses of Pfizer Community, 1,919,046 doses of Modana, and 219,615 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 2,762,379 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,543,105 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19 in Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Thursday.

Cases and death from COVID-19

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (18), Benton (16), Clackamas (69), Kratosop (10), Colombia (26), Couse (34), Crook (29). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (3), Deschutz (71), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Harney (13), Hood River (19), Jackson (73), Jefferson (20), Josephine (28), Klamath ( 64), Lake (8), Lane (123), Lincoln (9), Lynn (85), Malheur (38), Marion (116), Morrow (7), Multnomah (151), Pork (69), Tillamook ( 2), Umatilla (71), Union (14), Wallowa (6), Wasco (13), Washington (134), Yamhill (51).

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

Details of COVID-19 vaccination