Equilibrium / Sustainability — Coloradan Cattle Test “Google Maps for Cattle”

The rancher on the western slopes of Colorado Test run of virtual fencing system Colorado Public Radio reported that it would guide cattle to where they should be grazing in the Bureau of Land Management’s efforts to maintain a healthier ecosystem and prevent overgrazing.

Cows are equipped with shock collars similar to those used for dogs and use GPS to connect to a virtual fence with Vence (short for “virtual fence”). This will create one CPR editor. It is described as “Google Maps … for cows”.

The location of the cows is accessible on a real-time digital map, so ranchers may be vigilant if any of the cows violate the (virtual) fenced zone, the report said. I am. On the other hand, according to CPR, the virtual nature of the fence eliminates the risk of people recreating on public land leaving the cattle gates open, allowing wildlife to roam the landscape freely.

Many insurance company directors are tied to fossil fuels

20% of board members of US insurance companies Related to the fossil fuel industry, DeSmog, is a global consortium of research journalists focused on climate change, according to a report released Thursday.

This helps explain why insurers are so slow to deal with climate change. Otherwise, “it’s surprising for the sector given the risks posed by climate change and the support of volatile assets,” research author Rachel Sherington said in equilibrium.

And that raises a new issue, she said. “Given the variability and risk of fossil fuels, does the insurance industry put those who are most likely to understand and implement the challenge in leadership?”

First step: Sherington found on the board of directors of an American insurance company that current or former fossil fuel company executives or board members make up about twice the global average of 10%.

In addition, two-thirds of the board members oversee and prioritize the company. She calls it “climate change” and is associated with high carbon industries such as shipping, mining, agribusiness and steel production.

One particular example is the Boston-based Liberty Mutual. Its directors are directors of oil major ExxonMobil, six of whom play roles in fossil fuel mining and utilities such as Koch Industries and Eversource, a utility for gas power generation.

The report found that all the insurance committees investigated were “related to the polluted industry,” and a quarter were related to coal.

Why is this important?

The DeSmog report has been released against the backdrop of growing anxiety about new fossil fuel development issues.

In May, the International Energy Agency was originally established to ensure a smooth and reliable oil flow. Called for an urgent suspension of new coal, oil and gas development.. According to Hill, they advocated this measure to keep the world below the red line at 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is considered the threshold for serious climate instability.

Meanwhile, the insurance industry, which requires active involvement in underwriting for new developments such as fossil fuels, continues to insure the development of new fossil fuels. This insurance effectively guarantees that their carbon emissions will last for decades.

Did they take any action? It’s a mix. Although 30 US companies have agreed to suspend underwriting of new coal-fired power plants, many still support the industry and are considered to be the dirtiest fossil fuels. And virtually all insurers still insure gas and oil. In most cases, even heavy crude oil, which pollutes Canadian tar sands, especially carbon.

“U.S. insurers have issued and issued a statement on sustainability. [environmental, social and governance] We reported and announced their commitment to tackle the climate crisis, “Elana Sulakshana, insurance campaign manager at the Rainforest Action Network, told Equilibrium.

These tend to be less specific: Instead, they usually focus on the emissions generated by the company’s direct and indirect operations — Scope 1 and Scope 2 as the Environmental Protection Agency classifies them.

This is in contrast to the much larger emissions of companies generated by fossil fuel projects, which could not have existed without underwriting, Sulakshana said.

Sulakshana added that greening the business would be of little help to address the $ 582 billion capital invested directly in fossil fuels by US insurers.

perspective: For Sulakshana, the DeSmog report also helped answer questions. Liberty Mutual soon announced its withdrawal from coal, she said. “But they have categorically refused to adopt oil and gas restrictions.”

The fact that their board is a board member of Exxon and the other eight Liberty Mutual members are related to the oil-dependent industry “puts it in context,” she said.

Counterpoint: “”Liberty Mutual’s board of directors is made up of experienced and dedicated independent directors, who have strong and experienced chairs and members, “the company said in a statement.

“We are aware of the risks of climate change to the planet, and environmental sustainability has been an important focus for us for some time.”

The last word: “We found that these boards do not have directors who are familiar with climate risk and climate mitigation, “said Sulakshana. “In fact, the opposite is true. Many have a personal stake in the continued expansion of fossil fuels, questioning their ability to manage social risks.”

Exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of heart failure in women

Increased exposure levels to both road noise and two common air pollutants (microparticles and nitrogen dioxide) reduced the ability of the heart muscle to pump blood, he said. Study published on Wednesday In the journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers have found that air pollution has a greater impact than noise, but have observed that women exposed to both high levels are most likely to develop heart failure.

“we I was surprised by two environmental factors – Air pollution and road traffic noise – interacted, ”said Youn-Hee Lim, assistant professor and lead author at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, in a news release.

Tracking Heart Failure in Danish Nurse Data: Lim and her colleagues analyzed data from 22,000 women over the age of 44 who were followed for over 20 years as part of a larger “Denmark Nurse Cohort.” This is a record that members of the Danish Nursing Organization have given permission to track health data for research. Purpose.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found that increased exposure to particulate matter over a three-year period increases the risk of developing heart failure by 17%. Increasing exposure to nitrogen dioxide increased the risk of heart failure by 10%.

In the case of road noise, researchers have found that the risk of heart failure increases by 12% for every 9.3 decibels increase in exposure.

These effects were exacerbated for those in existing conditions. Exposure of smokers to particulate matter increased the risk of heart failure by 72%, according to a news release.

On the other hand, about 12% of participants had high blood pressure when they enrolled in the study, while 30% of participants diagnosed with heart failure had a history of this condition.

“A wide range of public tactics, such as emission control measures, need to be implemented to minimize the effects of these exposures. Encourage strategies such as smoking cessation and blood pressure control to mitigate individual risk. is needed.”

“Cognitive abilities can be hampered by poor air quality.”

Air pollution can also be associated with lower test scores. Increase of 10 micrograms per cubic meter of particulate matter on inspection day Poor student test performance Another new study examining the impact of air pollution in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo on academic performance increased by 6.1 points.

The study, published in the Journal of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists, also found that the effects of air pollution on test results were more detrimental to men than women.

Existing problems have made things worse here as well: “Our results are also Poor students may be more susceptible It leads to air pollution more than wealthy test takers, “the authors said in a news release. “Our findings provide plausible evidence that cognitive abilities can be hampered by poor air quality, but they are unequal.”

In the San Francisco Bay Area, creative solutions to control air pollution: Bay Area officials are trying to reduce air pollution By paying the car owner $ 9,500 Mercury News reported to replace the gas guzzler with an electric car.

According to Mercury News, the Bay Area’s air quality control district now has $ 8.3 million in state funding to encourage people to buy cleaner cars.

The last word: “Transportation is not only the largest source of air pollution in the Bay Area, but also accounts for 40% of greenhouse gas emissions,” Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez told Mercury News.

