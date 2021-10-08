When COVID kills pregnant people in Louisiana, doctors “fight myths” to get them vaccinated

Adrienne Stewart sat in Kenner’s clinic in July, six and a half months pregnant, and made regular prenatal visits. She did not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was a 7-year pregnancy, the third attempt at fertility drugs, and the first healthy pregnancy. In her mind, there was not enough evidence to prove the safety of the vaccine against pregnant people and their developing foetation. She thought it was safer to wait.

The date of her doctor’s visit was just the beginning of what would be the fourth deadly surge, including pregnant people.At least for Louisiana as a whole 6 pregnant people and 10 fetuses died of COVID-19 All cases where pregnant persons have not been vaccinated since the beginning of July.

During her visit, her doctor, Dr. Veronica Gillipsy Bell, explained how a pregnant woman with COVID-19 fills the hospital’s intensive care unit.

They often suffered from dyspnea due to the suppressed immune system brought about by pregnancy. They were admitted to the ICU because they needed a ventilator to help them breathe. Pregnant individuals may also need to be sedated and intubated for preterm birth.

Rose west wood Adrian Stewart, depicted here, was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at 6 months of gestation after consulting with a doctor about the severe coronavirus symptoms experienced by pregnant people.

Stewart remembers Gillispie Bell, who told her that not all patients and babies are guaranteed to survive.

“I literally ran downstairs to get the vaccine,” said 36-year-old Stewart. “Immediately after I left her office.” She couldn’t imagine losing this pregnancy.

Two weeks after the first vaccination, Stewart saw a friend’s post about his family on Facebook. Like Stewart, the young woman was pregnant. Like Stewart, she was taking a baby shower. Only in this shower, both pregnant mothers and fathers were infected with COVID-19. The father survived and their baby — gave birth early — survived. But the mother didn’t.

“She didn’t have the opportunity to hold her baby,” Stewart said. “It could have been me.”

In numbers

The death of a pregnant woman in Louisiana shows a dramatic surge in serious consequences for a group of particularly vulnerable people in Louisiana, but one of the national trends caused by the delta surge and low vaccination rates. It is also a department.

In August, the largest number of pregnant women in the United States died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. According to the CDC, a total of 161 COVID-19 deaths and 22,000 pregnant women were hospitalized, 97% of whom were unvaccinated.

A striking warning issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late September shows that among people infected with COVID-19, pregnant people are 70% more likely to die.

However, the pregnancy risk of COVID-19 is even more diverse. It also increases the risk of preeclampsia, such as dangerous high blood pressure, preterm birth, stillbirth, and the need to care for the baby in the newborn ICU.

One study In the journal Clinical infections We have found that underlying disorders such as lung disease and diabetes can increase the risk of adverse consequences, as well as the simple fact that you are pregnant and over 25 years old.

research Based on data published by the CDC and in Kentucky, the immunity obtained from vaccination was shown to be stronger than the immunity obtained from COVID-19 infection, which another study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology said. It turned out to be true. Especially pregnant women ..Studies also show that antibodies Breast milk And that placenta ..

In August, when the delta surge peaked in Louisiana, the CDC, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Society switched recommendations.

Instead of stating that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe during pregnancy (conclusion based on the participation of tens of thousands of pregnant people in the vaccine monitoring program and studies conducted after the vaccine was released), these organizations Currently vaccinated pregnant people. Doctors recommend recommending vaccines to pregnant patients on each visit.

Still, far fewer pregnant women are vaccinated than the national average. According to the CDC, only 31% of pregnant women receive jabs.

“Fight all myths”

Stewart said he was grateful to be in that number and to Gillispie-Bell for explaining the dangers of COVID-19.

“She didn’t try to push me anything,” said Stewart, who knew the severity of COVID-19 after her husband became ill during the first wave of the pandemic. But without such a conversation about vaccination, “no doubt I would not have been able to get it.”

Gillispie-Bell, an OB-GYN at Ochsner Health, tells all patients that the vaccine is in the best interests. Like Stewart, many tell her she’s worried that the vaccine may be too new.

“And, of course, there are 101 myths on the Internet,” she said.

One of the most prevalent is that vaccines affect fertility. This is a false, unfounded proposal that misunderstands the basic functioning of the mRNA vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“So I have to fight all myths,” said Gillispie Bell. “And we get the data so that patients can understand that the vaccine is safe.”

She said it could be a difficult message to sell. Most days she is on the phone, she will admit a pregnant patient with COVID-19 to the ICU.

The fact that these illnesses and deaths are preventable only makes it more difficult to take them, she said. It’s a feeling shared by Dr. Judet Lewis.

“Incorrect information you keep listening to [patients] It’s very frustrating because you’re literally in a hospital full of sick unvaccinated people, but they’re talking to you [the vaccines’] Lewis, the Dean of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of South Florida and the former President of the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Society, said.

Louis recently had a patient who had to be intubated for 3 weeks. Others, short for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, needed ECMO, a machine that essentially works for the heart.

“This is something that pregnant people rarely encountered before COVID. And now more and more, we are seeing patients who are sick enough that they need it. That’s what she said, noting that all pregnant people currently in her ICU are not vaccinated.

Courtesy of Adrian Stewart

In her practice, the staff wears a T-shirt that says “Ask me about the COVID vaccine.” They provide handouts for people to take home in a variety of languages ​​for use by families to make informed decisions.

The doctor tells the patient about getting vaccinated with all promises because “if you never bring it out, you are colluding.”

Patients often weigh the risk of vaccines against the assumption that they will not get sick with COVID-19, according to Louis. Most of her unvaccinated inpatients are amazed at how sick they are.

If it has the opposite effect, many people will not be vaccinated with false attempts to protect the foetation. And she added that conversations rarely focus on what is best for the mother.

“How about your mom?” She asked. “At some point, we also need to cherish mom’s life, and absolutely, if you cherish mom’s life, the vaccine is right.”