Colorado COVID Number: Best hospitalization since January

Denver — Doctors say Colorado is in the stubborn stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are decreasing, but the pace is slow. Hospitalization has leveled off. “We’ve certainly seen some of our numbers go up and down, but it wasn’t as important as we say they’re declining. Both UC Health numbers and state-wide numbers So I think we’re on a higher plateau, so we won’t be that high, but it’s not going down completely yet, “said Michelle, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UC Health. Dr. Baron said. As of Wednesday, more than 900 patients have been hospitalized throughout the state. This is the maximum number of inpatients since January. Doctors at local hospitals say they do not expect to see a sharp decline in both cases and hospitalizations as before. “In the early days of the pandemic, we all talked about flattening the curve, and this time we did it. In fact, there is a smoother slope, there is a smoother slope. So it’s down. It’s taking time, “said Dr. Carriehorn, Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health. > Video: Pfizer Requests Emergency Use Authorization for Children’s Vaccines Doctors believe that the Pfizer vaccine can control infection, especially with the Delta variant, if it has an emergency use authorization for use in children aged 5 to 11 years. However, it can also prevent the next surge. “Vaccination of young children will have more impact on future surges and surges, rather than actually changing the dynamics of children we are working on today,” Horn said. rice field. Related: Pfizer requires the United States to allow children aged 5 to 11 to take COVID shots About one-third of our hospitals are immediately worried about potential staff shortages, and a quarter are worried about ICU bed space. Doctors continue to encourage everyone to be vaccinated, including parents who may be worried about their children if Pfizer gets approval. “We strongly recommend that individual parents vaccinate their children,” Baron said. “It limits the spread. It limits the days off school. It limits the school must be closed for all of this. And the good news is that when this becomes available, the flu at the same time. Other vaccines that you want to be vaccinated against or need to be up to date. “ The FDA is planning a meeting on October 26 to discuss vaccines for children. If the FDA is okay, it’s up to the CDC to make recommendations. They are expected to make that decision around the end of the month. Related: Colorado Schools Change Approach to Fight COVID Recommended video: COVID-19 coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

