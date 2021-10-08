Why COVID-19 looks so different across California





By Soumya Karlamangla New York Times As you follow the news about the coronavirus in California this week, you may have noticed a clear contrast to how the pandemic is happening across the state. While hospitals in Central and Northern California called on state soldiers to assist staff in the COVID-19 ward, Los Angeles and Bay Area officials publicly discussed the obligation to remove masks as infections in the area plummeted. started. Sure, this disparity reflects the vastness of our state, but there’s one more point here. It widens the gap in how different parts of California deal with pandemics. In the first year we lived with the coronavirus, many decisions about who we interacted with and the precautions we took were inherited from the state. (Do you remember the stay-at-home order?) However, as controls move more and more to the local level, the limitations and behaviors we face, and thus the uniformity of the pandemic experience, are much less. Get vaccinated. 70% of Californians covered by the vaccine are vaccinated with both, and teachers, health care workers, and state staff have state-wide requirements. However, there are significant differences between counties. In Marin County, 87% of Californians over the age of 12 have both shots. In Lassen County, 35% have. In this regard, the least vaccinated state in the United States is West Virginia, where 47% of residents over the age of 12 are both vaccinated. Immunization rates are low in Lassen and several other California counties. This has great consequences. Unvaccinated Californians are eight times more likely to be infected with the coronavirus and 16 times more likely to die from the coronavirus than those who fired, state data show. Like low coverage states, low vaccination areas in California have experienced the worst of delta surges this summer. There is also evidence that unvaccinated people are less likely to take other precautions, such as wearing masks or staying away from crowded indoor spaces. “They don’t think they’re so serious, so they have low immunization rates and haven’t taken any other mitigation measures,” said Kevin Marotte, an emeritus professor of epidemiology at Long Beach State University. But that’s not the only trend. In recent months, California’s highly vaccinated counties have also been quick to claim masks, school tests, and vaccines for students and civil servants. On Wednesday, the City of Los Angeles resolved to require vaccination certification to enter indoor restaurants, gyms, museums, cinemas and salons starting next month. This measure is one of the strictest measures in the country. These rules join San Francisco, Berkeley and Contra Costa County. These places have already received high levels of vaccination. This article was originally New York Times.. coronavirusCOVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)vaccination

