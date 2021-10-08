Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Time to raise awareness about early detection





Toni Vazquez is a survivor of breast cancer and says early detection may have saved her life.

Buffalo, NY — October Breast Cancer Awareness MonthWhen it comes to fighting illness, it’s time to educate each other about the importance of early detection and screening. breast cancer It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.. By 2021, it is estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancer. Toni Vazquez is a wife, mother, businessman, and breast cancer survivor. Knowing his family’s history of breast cancer, Vazquez decided to start regular screening before the age of fifty. “I started at the age of 40,” says Vazquez. In 2016, during regular screening, Vazquez says she was diagnosed with high grade Ductal carinoma in Situ (commonly known as DCIS). DCIS is an early type of breast cancer that develops in the breast ducts and can become invasive over time if left undetected or treated. “Then a doctor came and talked to me, and said she saw something that looked suspicious of what they called DCIS,” recalls Vazquez. “Oh, I remember wondering what I did, what I did to my children, what I did to my daughter.” Despite having a very early stage of breast cancer, Vazquez says it was of high grade. That’s why her doctor recommended her to have a mastectomy and intense radiation. “I had to receive 36 consecutive radiation treatments from Monday to Friday,” she says. Dr. Marie Quinn He is responsible for breast imaging at Roswell Park and states that a risk assessment is very important, especially if the family has a history of breast cancer. Especially for women of color … especially black women. “Women in the minority group are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age, more likely to be diagnosed with more aggressive forms of breast cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer, and breast cancer is late. Breast cancer can die. It’s also highly sexual, “says Dr. Quinn. What Vazquez said was a major motivating factor in her decision to be checked. “Early detection is the key, it’s really the key. It may have saved my life,” Vazquez told 2 On Your Side. My tier (aunt) Betty is dead #breast cancer Early 30s … Our time has shortened. In October of this year, we will take steps to take positive action. Early screening and detection is important. I talked to a brave survivor, adjust at 11 for her inspiring story! @WGRZ heads up… pic.twitter.com/0zM33e8Oub -LizLewinTV (@LizLewinTV) October 8, 2021

