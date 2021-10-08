Covid’s relentless tension at Melbourne Hospital





The burden on nursing staff is particularly serious. Prior to the pandemic, when the visitor was allowed, the family provided support, translation, and context to the patient’s condition. Currently, visitors are severely restricted and the burden of care is primarily on nurses. I step into the cubicle and witness a young girl crying struggling to endure the pain of a leukemia diagnosis. The nurse hugs her and takes the place of a family member who is not allowed to enter the department. When I ask the nurse if she’s trying to find the pulse of a dying patient, she conservatively says, “No, I’m just holding her hand.” The patient’s family did not want to come to the hospital for fear of Covid. Then there is the illness itself. Thankfully, it’s easy to recognize in most cases without the Covid test. The sequence of symptoms is obvious and specific: chest pain like a sharp little knife with each breath, severe headache and muscle aches, dehydration. The patient feels dying, so come with the first diagnosis. It’s definitely not just the flu, at least for those who come to my emergency department. From a purely medical point of view, Covid is fascinating. Being at the forefront feels like a privilege when we are still discovering the nuances of treating new illnesses. For safety, treating these patients with proper PPE and effective vaccination feels like a miracle in hospitals that pivot to stay shortly before illness. The real surge in Covid infections is grateful every day for what’s happening now, not in 2020. Has been updated October 2021 July 6:25 pm ET Currently, the majority of our patients are not vaccinated. Some are too young to qualify, some do not believe in the disease, and others are waiting for a better vaccine. Many do not speak English and rely on their community for support. We feel disappointed with them. We have not integrated them enough to reach them in the event of a crisis. For many of them, we are their only support now that they are ill. “They treat me like leprosy!” A Covid patient, who was isolated from his unvaccinated partner and children, sadly tells me. An unvaccinated woman desperately called me about my son I had just seen. “Don’t send him home,” she pleads, “no one takes care of him.” I know she’s thinking of a young Covid-positive woman in the news that she died alone at home that day. It is one of the silvery linings of this pandemic that can help these patients facing a horrifying illness in their most vulnerable conditions.

